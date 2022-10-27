Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
Fuchs leaves behind legacy marked by controversy, rankings ascension
As his eight-year tenure comes to an end, UF President Kent Fuchs is leaving behind a complicated legacy. In a sit-down interview with The Alligator, Fuchs shared his thoughts on how extensive he wished COVID-19 regulations at UF could have been, the scariest moment of his presidency and his personal disagreement with officials about perceived indoctrination on campus.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF, organizations respond to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game
An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia game Oct. 29. The message, “Kanye is right about the Jews!!!” was a reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks...
Independent Florida Alligator
Georgia loss shows Florida’s progress, distance to go
The Georgia Bulldogs faced a fourth-and-7 at the Florida 33-yard line. The Gators roared back from a 28-3 halftime deficit to cut UGA’s lead to as few as eight points. After a Bulldogs touchdown and an ensuing Florida turnover on downs, this play was it for the Gators’ brief upset hopes. If Florida could make a stop here, redshirt sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson and the UF offense could keep the game within reach.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville’s ‘lame-duck’ period, and how it affects officials until January
With general elections rapidly approaching Nov. 8, Gainesville’s political scene will welcome new faces as a majority of the Gainesville City Commission may be replaced come January. Most of the seven commissioners will reach the end of their term limits in January. Term-limited officials include commissioners David Arreola, Adrian...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville FEST musical festival celebrates 20th anniversary
Compared to the hardcore punk rock environment Gainesville’s FEST is known for, attendees at 4th Ave Food Park Saturday afternoon settled in for a far more laidback musical experience. Dozens of individuals congregated in front of the wooden pavilion that functioned as a stage, sang along to live music...
Independent Florida Alligator
No. 14 Gators defeat Arkansas in five sets, sweep weekend
The wake-up call the Florida Gators asked for Sunday did not show up until the afternoon’s second set. After a sluggish start where Arkansas owned the opening frame, No.14 Florida (18-4, 10-2 SEC) outlasted the Razorbacks (14-7, 5-6 SEC) in five sets (20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 15-7). The Gators had three players record double-digit kills, with senior outside hitter Marina Markova leading the group with 17. Junior outside hitter Sofia Victoria tied her season-high with 16 and sophomore outside hitter Merritt Beason tallied 12.
Independent Florida Alligator
Domestic Violence Awareness Month highlights education on abuse in Gainesville
Editor’s note: This story contains graphic descriptions of domestic violence. In a journal titled “Just in case I ever think of going back,” Jenn Weber keeps a list of everything her ex-boyfriend used to say to her. “I’ll burn the house down,” she wrote. “I should punch...
