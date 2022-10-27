Read full article on original website
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
Inside Nova
Ready, set, run: Everything you need to know about the Marine Corps Marathon
Metro is stepping up the pace, opening two hours early — at 5 a.m. — for the 47th annual Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday. Free shuttle buses at six Blue and Yellow line stations will begin operating at 5 a.m. when the system opens, with increased frequencies during peak periods before and after the race to accommodate higher ridership.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fairfax, VA
Fairfax serves as the seat of Fairfax County but is an independent city in northeastern Virginia. Nearly 15 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., Fairfax got its name from Thomas Fairfax, the 6th Lord Fairfax of Cameron, who had five million acres of land in the state. If you’re eyeing a...
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
Metro Says It Will Open Silver Line Extension On November 15
A look west from the Wiehle Reston East station. Metro will extend 11.5 miles west of here. The long wait for Metrorail service to Dulles Airport, western Fairfax County, and Loudoun County is almost over. Metro announced Monday that the Silver Line extension will open on Tuesday, November 15. The...
nomadlawyer.org
Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Tysons Corner, VA
Tysons Corner, the ultimate shopping destination in Fairfax County, Virginia, is a hidden gem for recreational and dining extravagance. Nestled between the McLean countryside and the urban life of Vienna, Virginia, Tysons Corner bridges the two worlds. Tysons Corner, also known as Tysons, was once Peach Grove before its designation...
New fare evasion fines to start Tuesday, riders have mixed reactions
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fare evasion on Metro isn’t anything new, but now WMATA is cracking down on those who don’t pay for their ride. Starting on November 1, Metro will begin issuing fines across the DMV for people caught skipping out on their fare. In the District, the penalty is $50. In Maryland […]
popville.com
It’s Officially Official, “Get ready to ride the Silver Line, six new stations opening November 15”
“Opening day is set for the Silver Line Extension – Tuesday, November 15 – connecting Metrorail customers to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
cohaitungchi.com
Where To See Fall Foliage Near Washington DC
Here’s my guide to the best spots for leaf peeping and fall foliage color in the Washington D.C. area, my home for over 20 years. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in the D.C. region. As the leaves turn fiery colors, locals and tourists...
9 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner (Plus To-Go Options!)
Don’t want to spend your entire Thanksgiving in the kitchen? These DC-area restaurants will serve up turkey dinner for your whole family. Real talk: Turkey Day isn’t actually about the turkey, so why spend all day in the kitchen? Make Thanksgiving dinner an easy lift by skipping meal prep all together and letting a local restaurant do the work. We’ve rounded up a number of dine-in and to-go options so you can spend more time with your family (and less time hunched over a stove).
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, Washington, D.C.
The historic neighborhood of Georgetown is one of Washington DC’s most popular tourist destinations. Georgetown was founded in 1751 in the province of Maryland, making it much older than the country’s capital. The area is regarded as a commercial and entertainment district due to the many tourist spots...
Commercial Observer
RV Company Enters DC Market With Manassas Lease
National Indoor RV Centers (NIRVC), a national RV and motor home company, is entering the Washington, D.C., region for the first time, according to the company. The Lawrenceville, Ga.-headquartered company has inked a 9,300-square-foot mixed-use lease at 9515 Contractors Court in Manassas, Va. The property is part of Broad Run Industrial Park, situated less than two miles from Prince William Parkway, and nine miles from Interstate 66.
56-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 56-year-old Michael Andre Evans of Maryland was shot and killed yesterday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. At about 1 pm, the Washington D.C Metro Police detectives arrived at the 3800 Block of 9th Street after a call came in that there were sounds of gunshots. When police arrived, they discovered Evans with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene. The victim was then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. If you have any information about this case, please the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 56-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
washingtonexec.com
WATCH: Kaiser Permanente’s Dr. Ameya Kulkarni & Cynthia Cifuentes on Upcoming Heart Walk
WashingtonExec’s Rachel Kirkland speaks with the co-chairs of the 2022 Greater Washington Region Heart Walk, taking place Nov. 5 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Cynthia Cifuentes, vice president of brand, communications and community engagement at Kaiser Permanente speaks about what to expect at the walk while Kaiser Permanente’s Chief of Cardiology Dr. Ameya Kulkarni discusses the importance of getting out and walking.
‘Why Would You Do This To Yourself?’ Loudoun’s School Board Race Reflects Growing Partisan Divide On Education
Here’s a link to our profiles of the six candidates running for school board. It’s a Friday night in October, which means that Lauren Shernoff and her husband Alex are knocking on doors in a Leesburg neighborhood. People who aren’t home or don’t come to the door get...
bethesdamagazine.com
Richard Montgomery High School student wins award for project that reduces food waste
A few years ago, Shrusti Amula noticed her fellow students throwing away food that was untouched or unopened during lunch at school, so she decided to focus on composting and preventing food waste. Now a junior at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Amula received a Climate and Energy Leadership...
arlnow.com
ACPD: Pentagon police officer was dealing cocaine in Arlington
A Pentagon police officer has been arrested by Arlington County police and charged with selling cocaine. ACPD says it received a tip about “a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County” and subsequently caught the officer, a 33-year-old Alexandria resident, buying “narcotics for distribution.” He was arrested on the 1300 block of S. Scott Street, which corresponds to The Wellington apartment complex along Columbia Pike.
Hilltop
Black Women Shattering Glass Ceilings To Receive Special Exhibition In March 2023
The National Women’s History Museum and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library partnered to display the Glass Ceiling Breaker, a sculpture made entirely out of shattered glass that highlights the nation’s first African-American female vice president and Howard University alumna, Kamala Harris, and the glass ceilings she has shattered. This comes as the museum partners with D.C. Public Libraries and prepares to host its first exhibition, an African-American women’s exhibition, in March 2023.
