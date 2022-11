NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion will be without one of its biggest offensive weapons for the remainder of the season. Junior tight end Zack Kuntz will be out for the rest of the 2022 campaign with an undisclosed injury and will undergo surgery in the near future, Monarchs' head coach Ricky Rahne said on Monday during his weekly news conference.

