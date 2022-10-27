ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Dr. Remonde joins McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research

The McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Dioval Remonde to the cancer team. A Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Remonde joins Dr. Virginia Clyburn-Ipock and Dr. Rhett Spencer in caring for patients at the McLeod Cancer Center. Dr. Remonde received his medical degree...
FLORENCE, SC
HopeHealth welcomes new provider

HopeHealth welcomes Jennifer Wood, a family nurse practitioner providing care to patients of Access Hope in Manning. She graduated from Florence-Darlington Technical College with an associate degree in nursing, and from Chamberlain University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. Her clinical interests are diabetes and hypertension due to their high prevalence in the South and the causative effect they have on other medical conditions. She hopes that with providing proper education on prevention, regular screening, treatment, and monitoring she can curtail the development or worsening of those conditions in the patient population.
MANNING, SC
Clarendon Wreaths Across America

Clarendon and Sumter County Quilts of Valor announced today that it has chosen to support Wreaths Across America at Sumter Cemetery (SCSCSU) as part of the national organization’s Group Sponsorship Program. This is the first year that Clarendon and Sumter County Quilts of Valor will participate in the national program whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who served, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Magnolia and Grace introduces new services with ribbon cutting

All photos are courtesy of Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce. Magnolia and Grace Boutique in downtown Manning has marked the start of new services with a ribbon cutting. The boutique will be expanding into the spa market, with the addition of new staff members. The new services include sugaring, facials,...
MANNING, SC

