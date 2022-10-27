ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

1 dead after flipping truck in Laurens Co.

By Bill Bates
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died following the overturning of a vehicle Thursday morning in Laurens county.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche, with a driver, a 6-year-old child and an 8-year-old child inside, was traveling west on SC-560 around 6:57 a.m. Thursday, when the driver crossed the center of the roadway, overcorrected, drove off the right side of the road and overturned and hit a tree.

The driver, Megan Elizabeth Kirby, was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force trauma, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s office.

Deputies said one child was taken to the hospital by EMS, the other child was airlifted to an area hospital.

7NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Melinda Thompson-hill
5d ago

So sad. Deer could have been involved because they are roaming. Condolences to all touched by loss of life and the pain of the babies.

WSPA 7News

