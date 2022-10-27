Read full article on original website
‘The Eternal Daughter’ Trailer: Tilda Swinton Plays Dual Roles In Joanna Hogg’s Ghostly New Drama
Joanna Hogg’s and Tilda Swinton’s creative partnership goes back nearly fifty years. The two became friends when they were only ten years old, and this school friendship eventually led to Hogg casting Swinton as the lead in her (1986) NFTS graduation film, “Caprice,” about a woman stuck in a fashion magazine. More recently, Swinton and her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, took on lead roles in Hogg’s critically acclaimed film “The Souvenir” in 2019 and its sequel “The Souvenir: Part II” in 2021. And the Swinton-Hogg dynamo is still whirring away, with the duo set to showcase their latest collaboration—a mother-daughter ghost story entitled “The Eternal Daughter.”
‘Severance’ Season 2 Adds Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban & More￼
Directed by Ben Stiller and from his RedHour productions, the Apple TV+ series surreal office works thriller “Severance” became a massive hit in the winter of 2022. Trying to capitalize on the buzz, Apple TV is moving fast on season two and has added a bevy of new actors as production has begun.
‘Alien: Resurrection’ Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet Punches Back At Joss Whedon For Making Films Aimed At “Morons”
The “Alien” franchise has had a headache-inducing history. Though dozens of scripts were developed over the years, many were completely tossed out, and several films featured last-minute scenes being rewritten on the set during filming. While the first two installments from directors Ridley Scott and James Cameron were massively praised commercial and critical successes, the second half of the Ellen Ripley odyssey gets dicey pretty fast.
Sigourney Weaver Says Hollywood’s “Incredible Sexism” Is The Reason She Didn’t Pursue A Directing Career
Veteran actress Sigourney Weaver has made a name for herself playing strong and determined characters going back to the original “Alien” film from 1979, where she essentially played a modified version of the “final girl” in Ridley Scott’s artsy sci-fi take on the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” However, her ambitions to get behind the camera as a director seemingly were dashed by “incredible sexism” in Hollywood that she experienced first-hand as an actress trying to lead rather large studio films over multiple decades.
Anne Hathaway Doubts ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Is Possible Now, but Says ‘They Could Relaunch It’ and ‘Find New People to Do it’
“The Devil Wears Prada” remains one of Anne Hathaway’s most enduring hits, but the Oscar winner isn’t too sold on returning for a potential sequel. Hathaway was recently asked about returning for “The Devil Wears Prada 2” during an interview on “The View” (Entertainment Weekly). She said a sequel would be “tempting” to make but also probably not possible considering just how much print media has changed since the original film opened in 2006. “I don’t know if there can be,” Hathaway said. “I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital, and that...
Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ Series Taps Yahya Abdul-Mateen II As The Lead Hero
It’s impressive to see the sheer volume and quality of genre projects with which actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Trial of The Chicago 7”) has been involved in such a short period. Some of them include Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” soft-reboot, Michael Bay’s heist thriller “Ambulance,” playing a new incarnation of Morpheus in Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections,” a major villain in the two “Aquaman” movies from director James Wan, and earning an Emmy award for his performance on the HBO series “Watchmen.” Well, the rising star has nabbed another significant role in a comic book project.
‘The Mosquito Coast’ Review: Season 2 Of Apple TV’s Engaging Family Drama Gets Lost In The Jungle
“People don’t change, Allie. They just reveal themselves over time.” The final line of the season premiere of Apple TV+’s “The Mosquito Coast” could be about the show itself, a program that maybe never had the gravity or potential that its first season implied it could. The first season felt like it was setting up an interesting study of conflicted morals, white privilege, and family tension. It was a tight 7-episode season with a pair of episodes directed by the great Rupert Wyatt (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) and taut screenwriting that filtered through a coiled performance from the underrated Justin Theroux. Everything that worked about the first season has an inferior counterpart in the second. It’s unnecessarily three episodes longer—a decision that’s not supported by plot but just drags out the action of the season—and it leans into clichés that it felt like the writers actively avoided in the first season.
‘Three Pines’ Trailer: Alfred Molina Investigates Some Murders In Prime Video’s New Mystery Series
Murder mysteries are all the rage right now, thanks to Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” and Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie adaptations. Combine that with the world’s love of true-crime in recent years, and you have a public craving for any and all murders on screen. Knowing that, Prime Video is ready to release a new limited series that combines the world’s love of mysterious homicide and a charismatic detective figuring things out with the new series, “Three Pines.”
Brace Yourselves, James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is Said To Run Over 3 Hours
Many genre film fans are foaming from the mouth with anticipation for James Cameron’s upcoming second installment of his sci-fi romantic adventure film “Avatar” with “Avatar: The Way of Water”’ finally heading to theaters after what feels like a decade of waiting. Well, we...
‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: ‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Cast In Marvel’s Upcoming Disney+ Series
Not only was “WandaVision” the debut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+, but it also was a massive hit, not just in viewership but also with awards consideration. So, it makes sense Marvel Studios would want to keep that mini-franchise going with the first spinoff “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.” (The second spinoff is “Vision Quest,” which seems to be in the works, also.) While not much is really known about ‘Coven of Chaos,’ the cast is starting to come together and a popular Netflix star is the latest to join the MCU.
‘The Penguin’ Series: Cristin Milioti To Play Sofia Falcone In ‘The Batman’ Spinoff
In the wake of the formation of DC Studios by Warner Bros. Discovery, Matt Reeves continues to forge on, expanding his own cinematic universe spun off from the hit feature film, “The Batman.” Multiple HBO Max shows and a second movie is on the horizon. One of those about to head into production early next year is “The Penguin,” starring Colin Farrell as his scene-stealing crook Oswald Copplepot, aka, Penguin.
‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Season 2 Teaser: Jeremy Renner Returns In Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Drama Series
Honestly, if it wasn’t for Taylor Sheridan, you have to wonder what would happen to Paramount+. Not only is Sheridan responsible for “Yellowstone,” which has its previous seasons on the streaming platform, but he makes a number of Paramount+ exclusive shows that are driving all sorts of business to the service, including the series “Mayor of Kingstown.”
‘A Quiet Place’: Lupita Nyong’o Set To Star In New ‘Day One’ Spinoff
We are merely days away from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and thus, the return of Lupita Nyong’o to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While people are excited to see what Nyong’o does in the new ‘Black Panther’ film, folks won’t have to wait very long at all to see the actress in a new franchise, as she is now set to star in the upcoming “A Quiet Place” spinoff.
‘Babylon’: Margot Robbie Says She Channeled An Octopus & A Honey Badger For Her Performance
While it’s hard to gauge the effectiveness of a performance based just on a trailer, it’s clear that Margot Robbie is gaining some buzz for her role in the upcoming Damien Chazelle film, “Babylon.” An awards season push is a no-brainer, as Robbie is already twice nominated for Oscars. And according to the actress, her performance in “Babylon” is the hardest she’s worked in her career.
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
‘His Dark Materials’ Final Season Trailer: Philip Pullman’s Epic Story Comes To An End In December
While maybe not as big as “House of the Dragon,” HBO’s “His Dark Materials” has been a steady fantasy hit for the premium network while “Game of Thrones” sat on the shelf. Now, the series is ready to end its run after the upcoming Season 3, and we have a look at how “His Dark Materials” intends to wrap up.
Mike Birbiglia’s ‘The Old Man & the Pool’ Sells Out First Week, Gets Two-Week Extension – Broadway Box Office
EXCLUSIVE: Comic monologist Mike Birbiglia has made an early Broadway splash with his new show The Old Man & the Pool, selling out his first four previews last week – the only other production with all seats filled was The Phantom of the Opera – and, Deadline can report exclusively, getting a two-week extension of his run at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater. Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool – the title references the Hemingway classic The Old Man & the Sea – will now run through January 15. The official opening night is Sunday, Nov. 13. For the week...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe & Director Eric Appel On Making a Parody of Music Biopics, Working with Al & More [The Discourse Podcast]
In today’s episode of The Discourse, host Mike DeAngelo puts on his accordion and talks about The Roku Channel’s latest release, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” with the director Eric Appel (“Son of Zorn,” “Funny or Die Presents…”) and star Daniel Radcliffe (the “Harry Potter” films, “Swiss Army Man,” “Miracle Workers”). The parody film follows Weird Al’s life from weird, polka-obsessed child to world-renowned rockstar to depraved, alcoholic, Madonna-loving Sex God.
‘Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend’ Trailer: Frank Grillo Is The Man Trying To Gunning For Racing Immortality
Are rivalries the greatest motivation for success? Few come close to that of automotive legends Ferruccio Lamborghini and Enzo Ferrari. The new film “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend” explores one man’s quest to achieve racing immortality. It traces Lamborghini’s rise from building tractors to manufacturing a car worthy of running in the Geneva Grand Prix. While becoming a force in Italian automotive history, the film explores the tumult and triumph in his personal life.
