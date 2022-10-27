Read full article on original website
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Junior Colson reveals Michigan's team message vs. MSU: 'Do not play with our food'
Junior Colson revealed the message the team received heading into Michigan’s rivalry game with Michigan State. “Coach said, ‘Do not play with our food,’” Colson revealed per Alejandro Zuniga with 247 Sports. “That’s what we had to go out there and do.”. Colson led...
Mel Tucker issues statement on Michigan State's postgame altercation with Michigan
Mel Tucker is addressing the incident involving Michigan State and at least one member of the Michigan program following Week 9. Tucker is making it clear there is no place for such incidents in college football and vowed the Spartans will cooperate fully with the investigation. “As Spartans our program...
Ryan Day reacts to 'coming-out party' for JT Tuimoloau in win over Penn State
Ryan Day’s Buckeyes came away with a 44-31 road win against Penn State on Saturday, keeping a perfect 8-0 record on the season. Behind the Ohio State win was a pair of touchdowns late in the 4th quarter by TreVeyon Henderson and Cade Stover to steal the lead back from the Lions and seal the win. Another difference maker in the game was an incredible performance by J.T. Tuimoloau.
Alan Haller, Michigan State AD, releases further statement on postgame incident with Michigan
Alan Haller, Michigan State’s Athletic director, put out a statement after news broke that Mel Tucker would be indefinitely suspending 4 players from Michigan State’s football team. Michigan State and Michigan got into a fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Haller thought Tucker’s decision to...
Mickey Joseph addresses injury to Casey Thompson, provides early status for QB coming out of Week 9
Mickey Joseph provided an update on Casey Thompson after the game on Saturday. Nebraska lost QB Casey Thompson to injury in the first half before falling to No. 17 Illinois 26-9. Thompson was met with a solid Illini pass rush as he was dropping back to pass in the 2nd...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
B1G bowl projections following Week 9
If there’s one thing that we learned from the B1G this week, it’s that Penn State isn’t a pushover. Squarely No. 3 in the B1G? Yes, though No. 17 Illinois will have some words about that one. The Fighting Illini looked good defeating Nebraska to earn their 7th win of the year. Illinois’ matchup against Michigan in mid-November would catapult the Illini over Penn State’s tougher schedule. There seems to be little chance Illinois falls lower than a Citrus Bowl selection barring a major collapse.
1 thing I learned about every Big Ten team in Week 9
Week 9 in the Big Ten wasn’t exactly illuminating in a macro sense. It underlined what’s been clear for a while. Ohio State and Michigan are clearly the teams to beat, and in all likelihood, both will be 11-0 heading into their rivalry game. Illinois is the best...
Ohio State-Penn State broadcast dominates Week 9 TV ratings
A ton of people from around the country all tuned in to watch Ohio State-Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 44-31. 8.27 million people were watching the game on Saturday. That made it Week 9’s most watched game on any network.
Ryan Day not interested in watching CFP Rankings reveal show
Ryan Day is not going to sweat where Ohio State stands on the initial College Football Playoff Rankings. In fact, he revealed he won’t even bother watching Tuesday’s release show on ESPN. According to Day, he does “absolutely” believe the Buckeyes have done enough to be one of...
Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams, says Ohio State will get vaulted after Week 10
Paul Finebaum updated his top 4 teams on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning coming out of Week 9, but Finebaum expects this group to look different after the conclusion of Week 10. After Week 9, things look mostly the same for Finebaum with Ohio State at No. 1 followed by...
Kirk Herbstreit releases top performing players from Week 9, 1 B1G star featured
Kirk Herbstreit put out his top performers on Monday like he does every week. There was a B1G player that got mentioned on his list. It’s no surprise that Herbie is one of the people who is also high on J.T. Tuimoloau after his performance from Week 9. Tuimoloau was a dominant force of the defensive side of the ball for the Buckeyes.
Ohio State football: JT Tuimoloau emerges just in time for Buckeyes
Stardom isn’t always predictable. For TreVeyon Henderson, it was there in Game 1. For CJ Stroud, it was there in Game 1 of Year 2. For JT Tuimoloau, the Buckeyes’ 44-31 win over Penn State will be the game when he arrived as a star. Tuimoloau, not only...
Mike Locksley confirms Taulia Tagovailoa’s designation for Week 10
Mike Locksley spoke at Maryland’s weekly press conference on Tuesday. Taulia Tagovailoa’s status for Week 10 has been up in the air since the team had a bye in Week 9. Tagovailoa missed the game against Northwestern with a knee injury. Locksley stated that he was listed as day-to-day heading into the Wisconsin game.
Week 11 college football schedule: B1G waiting to reveal kick times, broadcast networks
The Week 11 college football schedule is getting updated with kickoff times and broadcast networks for most games around the country. However, it looks like teams in the B1G and their fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out the full schedule for the conference. Traditionally, kickoff...
2022 Wuerffel Trophy: 3 B1G QBs announced as semifinalists
The Wuerffel Trophy released its semifinalists on Tuesday. There were 3 quarterbacks from the B1G who were featured. Penn State’s Sean Clifford, Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan, and Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell are all up for the award. While it’s named after former Heisman Trophy winner and Florida QB...
Chad Powers Halloween: Omaha Productions posts best renditions of Penn State walk-on via social media
Chad Powers was a favorite costume choice among fans this Halloween season. Omaha Productions posted some of the best versions on social media. The Powers costume was a hit with nearly every age group it seems. There were pictures posted of kids wearing the outfit, as well an adult with their family.
TJ Hockenson traded by Detroit Lions to new NFC North team, per report
TJ Hockenson is on the move at the NFL trade deadline Tuesday. According to reports from NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions are trading the tight end within the NFC North. According to those reports, Hockenson is being traded to the Minnesota Vikings with Minnesota adding...
Fight breaks out in Michigan Stadium tunnel following UM-MSU rivalry
In Week 9, Michigan rolled to a rivalry win over Michigan State in the Big House. While tensions were mostly held in check on the field for most of the night, things have boiled over in the tunnel following the game. According to multiple reports — including Chris Solari with...
