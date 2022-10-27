ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day reacts to 'coming-out party' for JT Tuimoloau in win over Penn State

Ryan Day’s Buckeyes came away with a 44-31 road win against Penn State on Saturday, keeping a perfect 8-0 record on the season. Behind the Ohio State win was a pair of touchdowns late in the 4th quarter by TreVeyon Henderson and Cade Stover to steal the lead back from the Lions and seal the win. Another difference maker in the game was an incredible performance by J.T. Tuimoloau.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
saturdaytradition.com

B1G bowl projections following Week 9

If there’s one thing that we learned from the B1G this week, it’s that Penn State isn’t a pushover. Squarely No. 3 in the B1G? Yes, though No. 17 Illinois will have some words about that one. The Fighting Illini looked good defeating Nebraska to earn their 7th win of the year. Illinois’ matchup against Michigan in mid-November would catapult the Illini over Penn State’s tougher schedule. There seems to be little chance Illinois falls lower than a Citrus Bowl selection barring a major collapse.
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

1 thing I learned about every Big Ten team in Week 9

Week 9 in the Big Ten wasn’t exactly illuminating in a macro sense. It underlined what’s been clear for a while. Ohio State and Michigan are clearly the teams to beat, and in all likelihood, both will be 11-0 heading into their rivalry game. Illinois is the best...
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State-Penn State broadcast dominates Week 9 TV ratings

A ton of people from around the country all tuned in to watch Ohio State-Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 44-31. 8.27 million people were watching the game on Saturday. That made it Week 9’s most watched game on any network.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day not interested in watching CFP Rankings reveal show

Ryan Day is not going to sweat where Ohio State stands on the initial College Football Playoff Rankings. In fact, he revealed he won’t even bother watching Tuesday’s release show on ESPN. According to Day, he does “absolutely” believe the Buckeyes have done enough to be one of...
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases top performing players from Week 9, 1 B1G star featured

Kirk Herbstreit put out his top performers on Monday like he does every week. There was a B1G player that got mentioned on his list. It’s no surprise that Herbie is one of the people who is also high on J.T. Tuimoloau after his performance from Week 9. Tuimoloau was a dominant force of the defensive side of the ball for the Buckeyes.
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Locksley confirms Taulia Tagovailoa’s designation for Week 10

Mike Locksley spoke at Maryland’s weekly press conference on Tuesday. Taulia Tagovailoa’s status for Week 10 has been up in the air since the team had a bye in Week 9. Tagovailoa missed the game against Northwestern with a knee injury. Locksley stated that he was listed as day-to-day heading into the Wisconsin game.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

2022 Wuerffel Trophy: 3 B1G QBs announced as semifinalists

The Wuerffel Trophy released its semifinalists on Tuesday. There were 3 quarterbacks from the B1G who were featured. Penn State’s Sean Clifford, Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan, and Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell are all up for the award. While it’s named after former Heisman Trophy winner and Florida QB...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

TJ Hockenson traded by Detroit Lions to new NFC North team, per report

TJ Hockenson is on the move at the NFL trade deadline Tuesday. According to reports from NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions are trading the tight end within the NFC North. According to those reports, Hockenson is being traded to the Minnesota Vikings with Minnesota adding...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy