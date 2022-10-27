If there’s one thing that we learned from the B1G this week, it’s that Penn State isn’t a pushover. Squarely No. 3 in the B1G? Yes, though No. 17 Illinois will have some words about that one. The Fighting Illini looked good defeating Nebraska to earn their 7th win of the year. Illinois’ matchup against Michigan in mid-November would catapult the Illini over Penn State’s tougher schedule. There seems to be little chance Illinois falls lower than a Citrus Bowl selection barring a major collapse.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO