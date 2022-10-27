Read full article on original website
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.
Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee
On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
