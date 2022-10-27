NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.

BOSTON, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO