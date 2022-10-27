Of the most vexing challenges facing Metro, none is as difficult as the issue of the number of homeless using our system as shelter. The frustration among our riders about the unhoused is palpable. Look at Metro’s social media streams on any given day. The feedback we get covers a wide range — from compassion to those who want us to kick the homeless off the system. In our most recent customer survey, rail riders listed homelessness as one of the top issues they want Metro to address.

1 DAY AGO