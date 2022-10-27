For the third time in as many sets, Arkansas was on the comeback trail. Each had seen Florida’s comfortable lead dwindle, but never completely evaporate. With their backs against the wall, the Razorbacks strung together four points to draw within one of the Gators. UF showed its resolve, however, by hammering home the final three points of the match — the final blow arriving on a kill from sophomore outside hitter Merritt Beason.

