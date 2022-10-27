Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Independent Florida Alligator
Georgia loss shows Florida’s progress, distance to go
The Georgia Bulldogs faced a fourth-and-7 at the Florida 33-yard line. The Gators roared back from a 28-3 halftime deficit to cut UGA’s lead to as few as eight points. After a Bulldogs touchdown and an ensuing Florida turnover on downs, this play was it for the Gators’ brief upset hopes. If Florida could make a stop here, redshirt sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson and the UF offense could keep the game within reach.
Independent Florida Alligator
Bulldogs prove resilient, defeat Gators in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fl — Half red, half teal. TIAA Bank Field sat nearly half full, the color of its seats exposed, as the Georgia Bulldogs controlled possession and burned away the final minutes of game time. Fourteen straight Georgia points dissolved all hope that the Florida Gators were going to...
Independent Florida Alligator
UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game
An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
Independent Florida Alligator
Fuchs leaves behind legacy marked by controversy, rankings ascension
As his eight-year tenure comes to an end, UF President Kent Fuchs is leaving behind a complicated legacy. In a sit-down interview with The Alligator, Fuchs shared his thoughts on how extensive he wished COVID-19 regulations at UF could have been, the scariest moment of his presidency and his personal disagreement with officials about perceived indoctrination on campus.
Independent Florida Alligator
No. 14 Gators sweep Arkansas in Saturday Matinee
For the third time in as many sets, Arkansas was on the comeback trail. Each had seen Florida’s comfortable lead dwindle, but never completely evaporate. With their backs against the wall, the Razorbacks strung together four points to draw within one of the Gators. UF showed its resolve, however, by hammering home the final three points of the match — the final blow arriving on a kill from sophomore outside hitter Merritt Beason.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville FEST musical festival celebrates 20th anniversary
Compared to the hardcore punk rock environment Gainesville’s FEST is known for, attendees at 4th Ave Food Park Saturday afternoon settled in for a far more laidback musical experience. Dozens of individuals congregated in front of the wooden pavilion that functioned as a stage, sang along to live music...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville’s ‘lame-duck’ period, and how it affects officials until January
With general elections rapidly approaching Nov. 8, Gainesville’s political scene will welcome new faces as a majority of the Gainesville City Commission may be replaced come January. Most of the seven commissioners will reach the end of their term limits in January. Term-limited officials include commissioners David Arreola, Adrian...
Comments / 0