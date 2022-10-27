ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women at San Antonio's UIW accuse school's athletics program of 'inequality and inequity'

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2Ccq_0ip0Oh2s00
The two soccers players allege that the team was forced to travel 500 miles by bus to a match in Louisiana while the school chartered a plane for the football team.
Players from the University of the Incarnate Word's women's soccer team allege that there's growing trend of "inequality and inequity" in the school's athletics department, the Express-News reports .

Tho unidentified embers of the Cardinals' women's soccer team made the allegations when addressing the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, according to the daily.

Margie Olivares, a former media relations coordinator for UIW's athletic department shared a version of the approximately 2,500-word speech on Twitter, and as of Wednesday evening, it had been retweeted by at least 25 current athletes across five UIW sports, the Express-News reports.
UIW's athletic department didn't offer an immediate response to the Current's request for comment.

In the text of the speech, the women from UIW soccer program said their team took a 500-mile bus trip to Thibodaux, Louisiana, for an Oct. 14 match against Nicholls State on Oct. 14, while the college chartered a plane for the football team's game against the same opponent.

Players also said that each member of the women's soccer team is allocated just one pair of cleats for the entirety of a 19-game season.

"Our solution was to tape and superglue them back together every weekend," the speech reads. "D1 institution with super glued cleats, how are we expected to succeed?"

Despite the players' concerns, UIW deputy athletic director DaShena Stevens assured the women that Texas' largest catholic University is Title IX compliant, the
Express-News reported, citing a recording of the exchange.

Even so, the school began scheduling half-hour followup meetings between Athletic Director Richard Duran, senior staff and committee members from each sport, the daily reports.

San Antonio Current

