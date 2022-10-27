ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 180

Guess whos coming to dinner
4d ago

Is that not what he is? He’s unqualified. He’s a liar. He’s endorsed by Trump. The Republican Party is using HW. They don’t think we can recognize one brown or black person from the other???

Reply(9)
53
True Live
4d ago

WELL, THE TRUTH BEING TOLD BY THOSE HE PUT HUMSELF IN THE CLASS WITH. History repeats itself and he doesn't even realize his staring role he's being casted in.

Reply(2)
28
Jerry S
4d ago

Everyone knows that he’s just a token black man in Congress. Just think, he represents Georgia; along with Marjorie Greene. How much better could it get for them 🤪🤪🤪

Reply(3)
20
Related
People

Herschel Walker's Mom Calls Claim That His Grandma Was 'Full-Blood Cherokee' into Question

Herschel Walker may have been caught in another lie this week, when his own mother refuted a talking point that the Georgia Senate candidate has been attributing to her. "I found something out. My mom just told me that my mom, grandmother, was full-blood Cherokee," he said at a Sept. 28 campaign stop in Forsyth, Georgia. "So I'm Native American. I was like, whoa, hello! So I'm a super mutt, I don't know what I am."
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Accused Herschel Walker of Pressuring Her Into Abortion Speaks Out on Camera

A woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion has doubled-down on her allegations in a TV interview. The accuser—known only as “Jane Doe”—stood by the claims she made about the Georgia Republican Senate candidate last week. Speaking to Nightline, the woman elaborated on the 1990s incident in which she says Walker drove her to an abortion clinic and waited in the car as she had the procedure. “[Walker] was very clear that he did not want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'

Bill Maher slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday. Maher took aim at the candidate's recent scandals including one centered around Walker's former girlfriend's abortion. He also criticized the candidate for a string of false statements he's previously made. Political commentator Bill Maher took a hit at GOP Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
CLEVELAND, OH
WSPA 7News

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Clarence Thomas Halts Lindsey Graham’s Testimony in Election Probe

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas singularly suspended Sen. Lindsey Graham’s anticipated testimony before a Georgia grand jury on Monday. Graham has been fighting the subpoena, which requires him to testify in the investigation into Trump and his associates’ alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election, since it was given in July. The temporary block comes just three days after Graham asked the Supreme Court to stay the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision on Thursday, requiring Graham to respond to the subpoena. Thomas, whose position as justice allows him to handle emergency appeals like Graham’s, reportedly acted alone on Monday to give SCOTUS more time to process Graham’s request. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has until Thursday to convince the nation’s highest court why the South Carolina senator should have to respond to the grand jury.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble

New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
HipHopWired

New Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Steps Forward

Another woman has come forward to accuse Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of coercing her to have an abortion years ago, calling him a “hypocrite” for his anti-abortion stance. The woman made her claims at a press conference on Wednesday (Oct. 26) held in Los Angeles, California....
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy