The Bloodline holds a monopoly on the numbers game. Since Roman Reigns captured the WWE Universal Championship in late 2020, he has surrounded himself with his family. Shortly after their singles feud concluded, Jey Uso acknowledged Reigns as the Tribal Chief and joined him as his right hand man. From there, Jey's brother Jimmy returned to the ring from injury and aligned himself with his family. This fully reformed The Bloodline, the trio of Reigns and the Usos that sporadically tagged throughout the 2010s. Now operating as a full-time unit, Reigns and the Usos have dominated WWE SmackDown together for over a year, capturing all of the main roster's men's world and tag titles.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO