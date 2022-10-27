Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Triple H Appears on WWE Raw to Break Up the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Fight
Triple H made a rare TV appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, playing a pivotal role in stopping Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley from destroying each other days before their scheduled match at Crown Jewel. The two were booked for a sit-down interview on this week's Raw, which Lesnar immediately ignored as he made his way down to the ring. He called for Lashley to do the same and "The All Mighty" obliged, kicking off another brawl between the two.
ComicBook
Top WWE Star Rumored to Appear in Young Rock Season 3
Young Rock Season 3 will premiere this Friday night on NBC and rumors are spreading that a current WWE Superstar will be featured in the cast. Numerous wrestlers from the 80s and 90s have been depicted throughout the first two seasons, but other than Luke Hawx (Steve Austin) and Colt Cabana (Brooklyn Brawler), appearances from actual wrestlers have been scarce. But that will apparently change with Season 3 as Becky Lynch is rumored to be playing Cyndi Lauper during the show's 1995 time period.
ComicBook
WWE Releases Multiple NXT Stars
WWE released a number of NXT wrestlers and Performance Center trainees on Wednesday according to PWInsider. That list includes Bodhi Hayward of Chase U, Sloan Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin and Ru Feng. Hayward's last televised match was on Sept. 14 where he and Andre Chase beat Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Jacobs had been popping up on NXT and NXT Level Up since March, Yan made her TV debut back in November 2021 but only wrestled one squash match on NXT proper, Griffin wrestled four matches on NXT Level Up and Feng hasn't appeared on NXT since November of last year.
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Debuts His New Look on WWE Raw and Fans Love It
Seth Rollins arrived for his match with Austin Theory on this week's Monday Night Raw looking noticeably different, adding blonde back into his hair. Fans immediately reacted to the change, pointing out how it was called back to his days with the blonde streak in his hair during his days as a member of The Shield. Meanwhile, others saw it as a sign that WWE might finally be turning him back into a babyface, something he hasn't been since late 2019 but has flirted with as his popularity has increased over the past year.
ComicBook
Game Changer Wrestling Finds New Streaming Home
Game Changer Wrestling has found a new streaming home. Late Monday evening, the official GCW Twitter account teased a "major announcement" revolving around the wrestling promotion's broadcast future, and that tease has now shown itself. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that beginning today, GCW will stream it's pay-per-views live on FITE+. Beyond that, the entire GCW tape library will be available on the streaming service as well. FITE+ is a premium tier of FITE TV, which is a pay-per-view service for boxing, mixed martial arts, pro wrestling, and various other combat sports.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
ComicBook
Watch Sami Zayn Hit Roman Reigns' Superman Punch
The Honorary Uce has added one of the Tribal Chief's signature strikes to his arsenal. This past weekend at a WWE live event, Sami Zayn and the Usos took on Braun Strowman and the New Day in six-man tag action. Late into the match, the ring was cleared of all men except Zayn and Strowman, giving the two a small reignition of their rivalry from years past. With Strowman in a precarious position, Zayn smashed his fist to the mat akin to Roman Reigns readying his Superman Punch. As a dazed Strowman got back to his feet, Zayn landed the Superman punch to much fanfare.
ComicBook
UFC Star Max Holloway Brings Yuji to Life in Special Cosplay
Halloween 2022 might be over, but there are still mountains of spooky season tidbits to make our way through, especially when it comes to celebrities honoring the anime medium with unique costumes. Throughout the years, many stars in UFC have taken the opportunity to share their love of anime on their sleeves, entering the ring alongside anime tunes and/or wearing cosplay outfits into the ring, and former UFC star Max Holloway took the chance recently to show his love of Yuji Itadori and the Shonen franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen.
ComicBook
Joe Murphy Details The "Huge Challenge" Of Editing Barbarian (Exclusive)
It's been a banner year for the horror/thriller genre. Franchises like Scream and Predator reemerged with legacy installments, while newcomers like The Black Phone and Pearl impressed with audiences and critics alike. Standing out from that crowd is Barbarian, an original tale from the mind of director and writer Zach Cregger. What begins as a simple double-booked Airbnb story quickly evolves into an unexpectedly layered narrative that ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw believes "will leave a mark on the horror genre."
ComicBook
Stranger Things Day 2022 Events Announced by Netflix
Netflix has officially announced the fifth annual Stranger Things Day celebration. The festivities will take place on November 6th, the date that Will Byers first became trapped in the Upside Down. Netflix is coordinating in-person and online opportunities for fans to commemorate the date. These include watch parties, theatrical screenings, merchandise, giveaways, and more. These events will likely only whet eager fans' appetites for the upcoming fifth and final season of Netflix's 1980s-set supernatural sci-fi series, created by the Duffer Brothers. The fourth season of Stranger Things debuted earlier this year, captivating fans with its tragic turns and killer '80s soundtrack.
ComicBook
Watch: WWE's Chad Gable and Otis Recreate Iconic Chris Farley and Patrick Swayze Saturday Night Live Sketch
WWE's Chad Gable and Otis recreated the iconic Saturday Night Live "Chippendales Audition" sketch on this week's Monday Night Raw. The two arrived for a "Trick or Street Fight" between Otis and Matt Riddle but first revealed that their costumes were that of Chris Farley and Patrick Swayze from the September 1990 episode. Naturally, Otis played the role of Farley.
ComicBook
John Cena Meets Himself on Halloween
John Cena took to Twitter on Monday night to post a photo of himself with a fan decked out in Cena's own gear and a replica of the WWE United States Championship. He commented, "WTF just met John Cena!" much to the delight of fans at home. Cena currently has six projects in post productions, including films like The Independent, Snafu, Coyote v. Acme and Argylle as well as the second series of the HBO Max series Peacemaker. According to IMDb, he's currently filming the comedy Honeymoon Friends.
ComicBook
Jimmy Uso Says It's An "Open Door" For Notable Name To Join The Bloodline
The Bloodline holds a monopoly on the numbers game. Since Roman Reigns captured the WWE Universal Championship in late 2020, he has surrounded himself with his family. Shortly after their singles feud concluded, Jey Uso acknowledged Reigns as the Tribal Chief and joined him as his right hand man. From there, Jey's brother Jimmy returned to the ring from injury and aligned himself with his family. This fully reformed The Bloodline, the trio of Reigns and the Usos that sporadically tagged throughout the 2010s. Now operating as a full-time unit, Reigns and the Usos have dominated WWE SmackDown together for over a year, capturing all of the main roster's men's world and tag titles.
ComicBook
WWE Raw Preview (Oct. 31): Roman Reigns, Lesnar vs. Lashley, Halloween-Themed Street Fight
Tonight's Monday Night Raw takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and will serve as the go-home show for WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view on top of being a special Halloween-themed episode. On top of some major appearances, the show will look to get in on the holiday spirit with a Trick or Street Fight between Matt Riddle and Otis, so expect various spots involving candy and pumpkins. The only other match confirmed right now is a non-title bout between Bianca Belair and Nikki Cross, playing off what happened in last week's main event.
ComicBook
New The Last of Us Game Announced
Naughty Dog has announced a new collaboration with Themeborne to produce a brand new The Last of Us board game. The Last of Us: Escape the Dark is a new 1-5 person cooperative game that lets players explore The Last of Us world in a unique way. Players can play as Ellie, Joel, Tess, Bill, Tommy, or Marlene as they explore an open world and try to keep everyone in their party alive. A Kickstarter for the game will launch on November 8th. You can check out the initial announcement by Naughty Dog below:
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Unmasked Michael Myers From New Sequel Revealed
Halloween Ends may still be a controversial entry in the long-running horror franchise but new details about the 13th film in the series continue to pop up online. Franchise special makeup effects designer Christopher Nelson has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the the set of the film with his latest offering close-up looks at what Michael Myers looked like without his mask on in the new film. As viewers know, the character has spent the four year gap between the events of Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends...sitting in a sewer, and frankly he's seen better days.
WATCH: Justin Verlander Flips Off Phillies Fans Before Game 3 Monday
On his way to Citizens Bank Park before Game 3 of the World Series Monday night, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander flipped a group of Philadelphia Phillies fans the bird, giving them the middle finger. Verlander says that it was ''all in good fun.''
ComicBook
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Asuka had the match won for her team when she trapped Sky in the Asuka Lock and forced a submission, but a distraction from Bayley on the apron kept the referee preoccupied long enough for Dakota Kai to run in and break the hold. Bianca Belair then attacked Bayley, eventually resulting in the two crashing through a ringside table when Bayley hit "The EST" with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex.
