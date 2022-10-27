Read full article on original website
Heartstopper Star Cast in Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Agatha: Coven of Chaos has added Joe Locke to the mysterious Marvel Studios project. Deadline reports that the Heartstopper star will be along for the mischief on Disney+. Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision spinoff seems like the perfect place for more magical elements of the MCU to rear their head after Werewolf by Night and Moon Knight. While plot details are being closely guarded, sources do indicate that the character is described as a "gay teen with a dark sense of humor." Marvel Comics fans will immediately assume that this would be Billy Maximoff, a version of the hero Wiccan. Famously, both he and his brother Tommy were in WandaVision as Wanda's precocious twins. Rumors have swirled that the Scarlet Witch could be back in the saddle after her seeming demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
She-Hulk Concept Art Reveals Very Different Design for Hulk's Son Skaar
As is now the norm with Marvel's releases on Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made a sizable reveal in its waning moments. With the Walters family (and Matt Murdock) surrounding a picnic table having lunch, cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) arrives with quite the surprise—his son Skaar from Sakaar. The character's look quickly became divisive online due to the hairstyle donned by the CGI model. Now, new concept art shows a more comic-accurate look was once considered for the character.
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns With My Hero Academia's Mirko Cosplay for Halloween
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime at many moments in the past, but now the artist has tapped into one of My Hero Academia's biggest heroes with some special Mirko cosplay for the Halloween holiday! One of the major reasons fans have fallen in love with the multiple award winning artist is the fact that she has been very vocal about her love of anime and other pop culture things, and this has resulted in some fun cosplay and fashion inspired by her favorite characters in the past. But she really went all out this time around.
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
A Christmas Story Christmas Full Trailer Released
Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the full trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas. A sequel to the 1983 holiday staple A Christmas Story, the film brings back Peter Billingsley in the role of Ralphie for a new generation of holiday shenanigans. Little is known in the way of plot details as yet, and the teaser trailer leaned heavily on the idea of Ralphie as a character returning treating the iconography of the first movie as reverently as you might expect geek filmmakers to treat the world of Superman or Captain America. The trailer, then, gives fans their first sense of what the movie might actually be about.
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
Dragon Ball Fan-Anime Pits Ultra Instinct Against Ultra Ego at Last
Dragon Ball Super put its manga on hiatus over the summer, and it won't be long before the series makes its return. After all, Goku and Vegeta are as busy as ever thanks to their new powers. In the wake of Granolah's arc, the Saiyans have tapped into godly powers they must master. And thanks to one fan, we can imagine how Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego might fare in a battle against the other.
Joe Murphy Details The "Huge Challenge" Of Editing Barbarian (Exclusive)
It's been a banner year for the horror/thriller genre. Franchises like Scream and Predator reemerged with legacy installments, while newcomers like The Black Phone and Pearl impressed with audiences and critics alike. Standing out from that crowd is Barbarian, an original tale from the mind of director and writer Zach Cregger. What begins as a simple double-booked Airbnb story quickly evolves into an unexpectedly layered narrative that ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw believes "will leave a mark on the horror genre."
My Hero Academia to Release Cosplay Replicas of Izuku's Batttle Gloves
My Hero Academia is giving Deku quite a difficult time in both its anime and manga, with the anime's sixth season following the young Midoriya's time during the War Arc and the manga putting the One For All inheritor front and center as a part of the Final Arc. While Kohei Horikoshi's manga might be nearing its end, that isn't stopping the Shonen franchise from preparing to release additional merch, with an upcoming Cosplay set looking to make fans more like Izuku than ever before.
Kim Kardashian's Mystique Joined by Olivia Pierson as Magik and Natalie Halcro as Selene for Halloween
Kim Kardashian said "To me, my X-Men," and her friends answered the call for Halloween. On Sunday, the celebrity socialite and businessperson her transformation into Mystique, which is being compared to Saweetie's transformation into the same Marvel character in 2020. Later that day, Kardashian posted new photos of her Mystique with fellow reality television stars Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro in thematically matched costumes. Pierson dressed as Magik, the mutant sorcerer. Halcro took the villainous route as Selene, an ancient mutant member of the Hellfire Club with telepathic, telekinetic, and necromantic powers. You can see the photos of Kardashian as Mystique, Pierson as Magik, and Halcro as Selene below.
Keke Palmer Dons Rogue Halloween Costume After Marvel Fan Demand
Keke Palmer is well aware of the fan movement aiming to get her cast as Rogue within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So much so, in fact, she dressed as the fan-favorite member of the X-Men for Halloween this year. Sunday, Palmer shared a series of stills dressed in the character's iconic green and gold suit. Not only that, but she even made a sizzle reel complete with visual effects and all, sharing them all to her Instagram account while thanking fans for their support in the movement.
Black Panther: Winston Duke Reveals He Split His Pant Wrestling Chadwick Boseman When They First Met
Winston Duke recalled how the first time he met Chadwick Boseman on the set of 2018's Black Panther he ended up splitting his pants. Duke portrays M'Baku, leader of the Jabari Village tribe in Wakanda, and was an early adversary to Boseman's King T'Challa in Black Panther. What started off as a rivalry soon grew into a shared respect between the characters, and M'Bakufought alongside Black Panther to stop Killmonger from taking over Wakanda. M'Baku returns in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, again helping defend Wakanda against Namor and his underwater kingdom of Talocan. But it's the promotional tour for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever where Winston Duke shared the story of wrestling Chadwick Boseman and ending up with split pants.
Watch Diddy Transform Into Heath Ledger's Joker for Halloween
Halloween weekend is in full swing, and we've seen some pretty epic looks from celebrities. Some folks are channeling comic book characters, including Chloe Bailey as Storm and Kim Kardashian as Mystique. Sean Combs AKA Diddy also had one of our favorite costumes of the season. The rapper took to Instagram to show off his Joker costume, which looks exactly like Heath Ledger's version in The Dark Knight.
Percy Jackson Cast Tease "A Lot" Of Stunts Coming In Disney+ Show
Percy Jackson and the Olympians may be captained by an adolescent ensemble, but that doesn't mean that these young demigods aren't going to get their hands dirty. As fans of the book series know, Camp Half-Blood operates as a haven for the Greek gods' offspring first and as a battlefield second. Even when they aren't fending off a labyrinth invasion or protecting Thalia's tree from mythological monsters, CHB's cabins spar with each other by playing a no punches pulled version of capture the flag, which is expected to come to life at some point in the Disney+ adaptation.
Black Clover Raises Big Doubts Over Yami's Criminal Past
Black Clover is working through its final act, and of course, Yuki Tabata has a lot left in the series to cover. Right now, Lucius has made his presence known to the world, and Asta became his first target this fall. Now, our hero is training in a faraway land with Yami's sister, and their encounter is raising questions about the Black Bull leader. After all, he's been accused of a horrific crime, but Asta (and fans) aren't sold on the situation.
The Eternal Daughter Trailer Starring Tilda Swinton Released
A24 just revealed the brand new trailer for The Eternal Daughter. The movie stars Tilda Swinton, Josephy Mydell and Carly-Sophia Davies. You can catch it in theaters on December 2. Joanna Hogg brings her sixth feature to theaters with Martin Scorsese producing the picture. An artist and her aging mother head back to their former family home. However, with the house now serving as a hotel, the ghosts that live in the walls might be more literal than figurative. Interestingly, The Eternal Daughter was shot during COVID-19's shutdown in Wales. Swinton and Hogg have worked together in the past on the Souvenir series. As an added quirk, Swinton is playing both sides of the mother and daughter relationship. It looks like quite the journey into the memory of this family. Check out the trailer for yourself down below!
New Fable 4 Update Has Some Good News for Xbox Fans
A new Fable update has some news for Xbox fans looking forward to the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game. Unfortunately, the update isn't straight from Playground Games or Xbox, but an employee of both. And unfortunately, it does not have any information about when it will release or when a proper reveal trailer will be released, but it is good news for those who like narrative-driven games.
The Witcher Report Reveals Why Henry Cavill Quit the Show
The Witcher fans were dealt some shocking news over the weekend when Netflix announced that Henry Cavill, who plays protagonist Geralt of Rivia in the show, was leaving the role behind following Season 3, which is set to premiere next summer. Alongside announcing this, Netflix revealed that fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill. As you would expect, the sudden and shocking announcement left many fans with a wide range of emotions ranging from confused to angry to crestfallen. Fast forward a few days and there's still no official word of why exactly Cavill is leaving, but a new report claims to have the details.
Where to Watch Halloween Movies This Halloween
This Halloween, everyone's entitled to one good scare — or six. On Monday, October 31st, the AMC channel will air an all-day Halloween movies marathon featuring Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence), and Jamie Lloyd's (Danielle Harris) battles against the boogeyman: Michael Myers. As part of AMC's FearFest, the network's six-movie Halloween schedule includes John Carpenter's original Halloween (1978), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), and Halloween: Resurrection (2002).
Dead by Daylight Reveals New Medieval Chapter
Dead by Daylight dropped a surprise announcement this week by revealing Forged in Fog, a new Chapter featuring a Killer, Survivor, and another map. The Killer is The Knight, a character who comes with the unique ability to command different AI enemies as they seek out Survivors. Opposing The Knight is a Survivor named Vittorio Toscano who has perks that center around the pivotal Survivor goal of repairing generators. These new characters will be accompanied by the new map, The Shattered Square, and the Chapter also got a release date with all of this new content set to be available on November 22nd.
