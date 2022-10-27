A24 just revealed the brand new trailer for The Eternal Daughter. The movie stars Tilda Swinton, Josephy Mydell and Carly-Sophia Davies. You can catch it in theaters on December 2. Joanna Hogg brings her sixth feature to theaters with Martin Scorsese producing the picture. An artist and her aging mother head back to their former family home. However, with the house now serving as a hotel, the ghosts that live in the walls might be more literal than figurative. Interestingly, The Eternal Daughter was shot during COVID-19's shutdown in Wales. Swinton and Hogg have worked together in the past on the Souvenir series. As an added quirk, Swinton is playing both sides of the mother and daughter relationship. It looks like quite the journey into the memory of this family. Check out the trailer for yourself down below!

4 HOURS AGO