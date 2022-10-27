Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns With My Hero Academia's Mirko Cosplay for Halloween
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime at many moments in the past, but now the artist has tapped into one of My Hero Academia's biggest heroes with some special Mirko cosplay for the Halloween holiday! One of the major reasons fans have fallen in love with the multiple award winning artist is the fact that she has been very vocal about her love of anime and other pop culture things, and this has resulted in some fun cosplay and fashion inspired by her favorite characters in the past. But she really went all out this time around.
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
A Christmas Story Christmas Full Trailer Released
Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the full trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas. A sequel to the 1983 holiday staple A Christmas Story, the film brings back Peter Billingsley in the role of Ralphie for a new generation of holiday shenanigans. Little is known in the way of plot details as yet, and the teaser trailer leaned heavily on the idea of Ralphie as a character returning treating the iconography of the first movie as reverently as you might expect geek filmmakers to treat the world of Superman or Captain America. The trailer, then, gives fans their first sense of what the movie might actually be about.
Dragon Ball Fan-Anime Pits Ultra Instinct Against Ultra Ego at Last
Dragon Ball Super put its manga on hiatus over the summer, and it won't be long before the series makes its return. After all, Goku and Vegeta are as busy as ever thanks to their new powers. In the wake of Granolah's arc, the Saiyans have tapped into godly powers they must master. And thanks to one fan, we can imagine how Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego might fare in a battle against the other.
Ryan Reynolds Releases Spirited Trailer Teaser
The teaser for Spirited's second trailer just hit Twitter, compliments of star Ryan Reynolds. Joking that he and co-star Will Ferrell didn't "lip synch our dancing." Spirited, set to release later this month on Apple TV+, is a musical comedy riff on Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, which stars Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, and Ryan Reynolds. The movie casts Reynolds in the Scrooge role (give or take, as they say in the official synopsis), with Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present. In the film, the Dickens story exists and is widely known, so Reynolds is feeling a little surreal about the whole thing. Yeah, it's kind of like Scrooged, but...Ryan Reynolds!
Violent Night Reveals Another Look at David Harbour as Santa Claus
David Harbour is trading in his Hawkins Police Department uniform for a fluffy red and white suit this holiday season. Portraying Santa Claus in Violent Night, Harbour will find himself battling "a group of mercenaries" that "attack the estate of a wealthy family on Christmas Eve." This forces jolly old Saint Nick to get physical, as trailers reveal that this particular Santa is not afraid to throw punches at those who stand in Christmas's way. While the film remains a month away, Harbour and company are gearing up for a festive promotional tour.
Heidi Klum Unrecognizable in Full Reveal of Her Most Bizarre Halloween Costume Yet
Model Heidi Klum revealed her most bizarre Halloween costume ever: a worm. Yes, you read that correctly. A life-sized worm. Heidi Klum's Halloween bash is back after a two-year hiatus thanks to that nasty pandemic, and we can see Klum has been taking the time off to come up with a costume idea that would leave people stunned. To be precise, Heidi Klum's Halloween costume is an earthworm on a hook. Her party came with its own red carpet hosted by Prime Video, with her husband Tom Kaulitz acting as the fisherman hooking his bait.
Kim Kardashian's Mystique Joined by Olivia Pierson as Magik and Natalie Halcro as Selene for Halloween
Kim Kardashian said "To me, my X-Men," and her friends answered the call for Halloween. On Sunday, the celebrity socialite and businessperson her transformation into Mystique, which is being compared to Saweetie's transformation into the same Marvel character in 2020. Later that day, Kardashian posted new photos of her Mystique with fellow reality television stars Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro in thematically matched costumes. Pierson dressed as Magik, the mutant sorcerer. Halcro took the villainous route as Selene, an ancient mutant member of the Hellfire Club with telepathic, telekinetic, and necromantic powers. You can see the photos of Kardashian as Mystique, Pierson as Magik, and Halcro as Selene below.
My Hero Academia to Release Cosplay Replicas of Izuku's Batttle Gloves
My Hero Academia is giving Deku quite a difficult time in both its anime and manga, with the anime's sixth season following the young Midoriya's time during the War Arc and the manga putting the One For All inheritor front and center as a part of the Final Arc. While Kohei Horikoshi's manga might be nearing its end, that isn't stopping the Shonen franchise from preparing to release additional merch, with an upcoming Cosplay set looking to make fans more like Izuku than ever before.
Joe Murphy Details The "Huge Challenge" Of Editing Barbarian (Exclusive)
It's been a banner year for the horror/thriller genre. Franchises like Scream and Predator reemerged with legacy installments, while newcomers like The Black Phone and Pearl impressed with audiences and critics alike. Standing out from that crowd is Barbarian, an original tale from the mind of director and writer Zach Cregger. What begins as a simple double-booked Airbnb story quickly evolves into an unexpectedly layered narrative that ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw believes "will leave a mark on the horror genre."
Watch Diddy Transform Into Heath Ledger's Joker for Halloween
Halloween weekend is in full swing, and we've seen some pretty epic looks from celebrities. Some folks are channeling comic book characters, including Chloe Bailey as Storm and Kim Kardashian as Mystique. Sean Combs AKA Diddy also had one of our favorite costumes of the season. The rapper took to Instagram to show off his Joker costume, which looks exactly like Heath Ledger's version in The Dark Knight.
Heartstopper Star Cast in Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Agatha: Coven of Chaos has added Joe Locke to the mysterious Marvel Studios project. Deadline reports that the Heartstopper star will be along for the mischief on Disney+. Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision spinoff seems like the perfect place for more magical elements of the MCU to rear their head after Werewolf by Night and Moon Knight. While plot details are being closely guarded, sources do indicate that the character is described as a "gay teen with a dark sense of humor." Marvel Comics fans will immediately assume that this would be Billy Maximoff, a version of the hero Wiccan. Famously, both he and his brother Tommy were in WandaVision as Wanda's precocious twins. Rumors have swirled that the Scarlet Witch could be back in the saddle after her seeming demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Where to Watch Halloween Movies This Halloween
This Halloween, everyone's entitled to one good scare — or six. On Monday, October 31st, the AMC channel will air an all-day Halloween movies marathon featuring Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence), and Jamie Lloyd's (Danielle Harris) battles against the boogeyman: Michael Myers. As part of AMC's FearFest, the network's six-movie Halloween schedule includes John Carpenter's original Halloween (1978), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), and Halloween: Resurrection (2002).
Percy Jackson Cast Tease "A Lot" Of Stunts Coming In Disney+ Show
Percy Jackson and the Olympians may be captained by an adolescent ensemble, but that doesn't mean that these young demigods aren't going to get their hands dirty. As fans of the book series know, Camp Half-Blood operates as a haven for the Greek gods' offspring first and as a battlefield second. Even when they aren't fending off a labyrinth invasion or protecting Thalia's tree from mythological monsters, CHB's cabins spar with each other by playing a no punches pulled version of capture the flag, which is expected to come to life at some point in the Disney+ adaptation.
UFC Star Max Holloway Brings Yuji to Life in Special Cosplay
Halloween 2022 might be over, but there are still mountains of spooky season tidbits to make our way through, especially when it comes to celebrities honoring the anime medium with unique costumes. Throughout the years, many stars in UFC have taken the opportunity to share their love of anime on their sleeves, entering the ring alongside anime tunes and/or wearing cosplay outfits into the ring, and former UFC star Max Holloway took the chance recently to show his love of Yuji Itadori and the Shonen franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen.
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
14 Quintessential '90s And '00s Toys That Gen Alpha Will Never Really Get To Appreciate
What have they done to the Doodle Bear?
Paris Hilton Celebrates Halloween With Sailor Moon Cosplay
The Halloween spooky season means many fans are getting to dress up as some of their favorite anime characters, and Paris Hilton has debuted her own Moon Prism Power with some special Sailor Moon cosplay for the holiday! Naoko Takeuchi's long running manga series is one of the most popular franchises of all time, and it's hard to deny just how influential to not only other creators in manga in an anime, but creators around the world as well. The main Sailor Scout herself, Usagi Tsukino, has since become a major icon among other heroes because of that widespread popularity.
