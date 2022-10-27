ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvanians reminded to apply for heating help

By Rebecca Parsons
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07n89B_0ip0OGPN00

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvanians are reminded that they can get help with heating bills this winter and can apply for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The funds from the program can help cover the cost of heating your home for the winter and applications will be accepted beginning Tuesday, Now. 1.

Burns secures $85,000 state grant for fire hall improvements

Applications are being accepted by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

In addition, many company-sponsored customer assistance programs are designed to assist customers who are having difficulty paying their energy bills. You can call the customer service number on your bill to ask a representative what kind of assistance you might qualify for.

LIHEAP grants can help customers with limited or fixed incomes pay their heating bills, repair or replace a heater, avoid utility service shut off, and assist in restoring a terminated service. LIHEAP grants do not need to be repaid.

Customers interested in applying for LIHEAP can apply online for free with the PA Dept. of Human Services by clicking here .

To qualify for LIHEAP funds, a customer must provide the following:

  • Proof of income;
  • Recent heating bill;
  • Name, birth date and Social Security number for each person in the household.

LIHEAP funds are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis to qualifying customers. UGI urges customers to submit a LIHEAP application as soon as possible.

For more information about LIHEAP, you can contact your county assistance office , or call the LIHEAP hotline at 1-866-857-7095, Monday through Friday.

Comments / 21

Robert Simmons
4d ago

well be ready for the fuel shortage it's all ready happening if the government can't starve you out they're going to free you out

Reply
6
mcsbaby82
4d ago

the first thing I'm doing to lower heating costs is vote republican.

Reply(5)
29
Charles Bear
3d ago

come to Pennsylvania everything is free the Democrats create this problem and then they say hey here we'll give you some money

Reply(1)
3
