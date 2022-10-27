ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA approves land for ‘Magnolia Project’ development in Charleston

By Tim Renaud
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders said Thursday they have received key approval from the United States Environmental Protection Agency to begin developing an area of land that has gone unclaimed for nearly two decades.

The Magnolia Project would bring approximately 4,000 housing units to accommodate the city’s growing population and add retail and office space.

Robert Summerfield, the Director for Planning Preservation and Sustainability for the City of Charleston, previously told News 2 that the initiative would provide opportunity for people “across the income spectrum” to live and work on the peninsula.

City leaders already approved a $14 million bond to reimburse the development company, Highland Resources, for drainage and road projects needed for the development.

“Removing Magnolia from the EPA’s Superfund Trust represents the most significant milestone in the real estate project’s 20-year history,” said Clark Davis, CEO of Highland Resources Inc. “We look forward to moving into the next phase of the project, which will create a strong sense of place through engaging the waterfront with public access to the Ashley River and creating amenities for the entire community to enjoy.”

The city expects the project will take about 15 years to complete.

