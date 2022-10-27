New Owners of Bristol Axe-Throwing Center Are Excited to Bring Fresh Offerings to Bucks County Residents

The couple took on the new leadership role because they loved the concept so much. Image via Stumpy's Hatch House Bucks County

A Bucks County couple recently became the new owners of a popular axe-throwing center, with new plans to make it even more fun. Samantha Bambino wrote about the new owners for the Lower Bucks Times.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House Bucks County has found its new owners in Alisa and Scott Kuppe who are excited to bring new offerings to the popular axe-throwing spot. The couple fell in love with Stumpy’s when they visited one of the franchise’s locations for the first time.

“My husband is a dreamer,” said Alisa. “I took him to the original one for his birthday, along with my brother. Then in the backseat of the car it turned out, he was apparently applying. We opened that [Stumpy’s Princeton] three months before the pandemic, unfortunately, and it was a really rough go at coming out of that.”

Still, the couple managed to get their original franchise location through the worst of the pandemic and now they decided they wanted to expand by acquiring Bristol-based Stumpy’s.

The new owners plan to maintain the laid-back atmosphere of axe-throwing but will also offer some new additions, including a Glow and Throw night that will feature a blacklight setting and a wider selection of axes. The age limit is also being lowered to 13-plus.