ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 16

Anton Chigurh
4d ago

she did veto the bill that would stop boys from competing in girls sports, and thats all I needed to know to not vote for her.

Reply(2)
11
Fred Roll
4d ago

Who paid? Oh, an anonymous source? Right. And no boys in girl sports. And no full term abortions. And no lock downs. What else?

Reply(1)
6
just stop
4d ago

The organizer for the event said that it was funded by state funds. Now they are backtracking as fast as they can

Reply(1)
4
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Lieutenant Governor visits Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. — It’s one of the many final campaign stops throughout Kansas this week, for Lieutenant Governor David Toland. “We got tremendous momentum, we’re seeing it across the state. Huge crowds, like came here tonight to downtown Pittsburg. And we’re seeing that in Kansas City, Wichita, Salina, all over the state and so, it’s been a great reception,” said Lt. Gov. David Toland, (D) Kansas.
PITTSBURG, KS
Kansas Reflector

No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Brenan Riffel is a graduate student studying higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where she serves as both an academic adviser and assistant complex director. […] The post No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Constitutional Amendment on Sheriffs: What Would It Do, Who Supports It, Who is Opposed?

TOPEKA, Kan. — A constitutional amendment on the November ballot would take away local attorneys’ abilities to investigate sheriffs. Some citizens and lawyers are worried that Kansas voters don’t know the full implications of rewriting the constitution to remove the ability of local district attorneys to start legal proceedings against local sheriffs if they believe there’s been misconduct.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.

Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas Reflector

Text messages direct Kansas voters to wrong polling location

TOPEKA — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab warned voters Monday not to be fooled by text messages directing them to the wrong polling location. Schwab and voter advocates stressed the need to verify polling location with state and local officials. Voters can find their polling location through the Secretary of State website. The unsolicited […] The post Text messages direct Kansas voters to wrong polling location appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
kmuw.org

Ballot question could change Wichita school board elections

Voters in the Wichita school district will decide whether they want to change the method for selecting school board members, possibly bringing those elections in line with the way city, county and state representatives are elected. The district currently uses a hybrid voting model. Primary elections in each of six...
WICHITA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Pros & cons of Missouri recreational marijuana

MISSOURI— Election day is now just one week away. Maybe the most controversial decision for Missouri voters – recreational marijuana. The question for Missouri Amendment 3 – proponents say vote yes to give more people access to marijuana, while opponents say vote no to keep crime from spiking. Supporters and opponents are getting louder as election day gets closer.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Kansas man prosecuted for death threat against politician

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court. Federal prosecutors […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita drag show goes on while protesters make their voices heard

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A party and drag show called "Monster Mash" happened Friday at the Chainlink Gallery Place after originally being scheduled at Towne West Square. This all comes after a series of claims that Kansas was sponsoring the event and other drag shows in Wichita. The controversy surrounding...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy