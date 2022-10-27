Read full article on original website
Anton Chigurh
4d ago
she did veto the bill that would stop boys from competing in girls sports, and thats all I needed to know to not vote for her.
Reply(2)
11
Fred Roll
4d ago
Who paid? Oh, an anonymous source? Right. And no boys in girl sports. And no full term abortions. And no lock downs. What else?
Reply(1)
6
just stop
4d ago
The organizer for the event said that it was funded by state funds. Now they are backtracking as fast as they can
Reply(1)
4
