Read full article on original website
Related
jonescountync.gov
Jones County DSS – Special Meeting Notice
Pursuant to NC Gen. Stat. 143-318.12, the Jones County Department of Social. Services Board will call a special meeting at the Jones County DSS/Health. Department Conference Room located at 418 Hwy 58 N Unit D, Trenton, NC. 28585 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of.
2 NC men arrested in attack of 75-year-old business owner
AURORA, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection to an attack on a 75-year-old business owner in Beaufort County. The sheriff's office said the two men were "lying in wait for him to arrive," according to a Facebook post from Thursday. The attack happened in Auroa, about 30...
AOL Corp
Two NC residents facing attempted murder charges for incident in Atlantic Beach, police say
Two people are facing attempted murder charges after an incident in Atlantic Beach in August, police said. Titus Dicker and Alexandria Powell, both of Greensboro, N.C., were extradited to the county last week. They each face 3 counts of attempted murder, according to police. Dicker, 22, also has a weapons...
wcti12.com
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to visit New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will visit New Bern on Saturday, November 12th from 1 PM-3 PM. The City of New Bern will honor veterans & celebrate the upcoming holidays at the event. It will be the first time in nearly 25 years that...
Suspects in robbery, assault of business owner arrested
AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two suspects who were wanted in the assault and robbery of an Aurora restaurant owner have been arrested and are facing charges. Justin Paul, 29, of Shallotte, and Gerald Don Adams Jr., 50, of Washington, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny from the […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 29, 30 & 31
Carolyn Gibson Lauffer, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 4 at 2:00 PM at the Buies Creek Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend. She was a longtime resident of Emerald Isle and enjoyed living near the ocean. Bessie...
Grifton teen charged in accidental death of Kinston teen
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton 19-year-old is facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kinston Saturday afternoon. Kinston police said they responded to the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the […]
Two North Carolina women arrested following armed robbery at Dollar General
ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Bayboro women have been arrested and charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General on Broad Street on Wednesday morning. Sasha Chwasciewski, 43, and Rhiannon Morgan, 35, have been charged with one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Morgan was jailed under a […]
WITN
Jacksonville dentist office collects Halloween candy for a good cause
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - A local dentist office is pulling a reverse trick or treat for a good cause. Lesan Family Dentistry in Jacksonville will be collecting candy on Tuesday, November 1st to support the NC Packs for Patriots non-profit. Pack for Patriots collects candy donations from local dentist offices...
‘I’m so happy to be home’: Carnie Hedgepeth has ‘quiet, special homecoming’
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is home. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, has been undergoing months of intensive treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a June motorcycle accident. He most recently was receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta. On Monday morning, Hedgepeth’s wife announced that Carnie was back home. “We are […]
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
carolinacoastonline.com
Delayed justice served: Onslow County man who sacrificed his 13-month-old daughter gets 40 years in prison
JACKSONVILLE - An Onslow County man, who sacrificed his 13-month-old daughter and has served the past seven years in pretrial confinement, pleaded guilty and will serve a minimum of 40 years behind bars. Anthony Young, 44, of Richlands entered Onslow County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon to accept a plea-arranged sentence...
Person killed in Tuesday night New Bern house fire
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire killed a person Tuesday night in New Bern, according to officials. Ira Whitford, assistant emergency services director for Craven County, told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca they responded to a call of a house fire at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at 213 Stadiem Dr. Two people were inside the home […]
wcti12.com
Police looking for person of interest in theft from Ace Hardware
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — The Beaufort Police Department is looking for a person of interest from a theft from Beaufort Ace Hardware. They said it happened Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Anyone with information is asked to call 252-728-4561 or 252-726-1911.
newbernnow.com
The Great Fire of 1922 — Most Devastating Fire in New Bern’s History
It was the most devastating fire in our history, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 3000 people homeless, largely in the African-American community. And it was 100 years ago on Dec. 1, 2022. A large partnership of local organizations has joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a whole weekend of events to help us learn and remember.
WITN
The 21st annual Crystal Coast Band Classic hosted 22 teams from across the state
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Crystal Coast Band Classic hosted 22 high marching bands at Havelock High School competing to be the best all around. Seren Stout is a senior and performed at the competition with New Bern High School’s marching band for one of the last times. “Freaked...
carolinacoastonline.com
Hospital reports increase in respiratory illnesses, encourages vaccinations, hygiene
MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care has seen a spike in people testing positive for flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a respiratory virus that is being reported in mainly young children and infants in communities across the nation. Michelle Lee, community relations marketing director for the hospital, said...
Tarboro football top seed in 1-A East, East Duplin, New Bern get No. 2 seeds
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The playoff pairings for the state high school football postseason were finalized on Saturday with a number of teams from Eastern North Carolina getting berths. Touchdown Friday: Wallace-Rose Hill tops James Kenan in OT after game halted due to shots fired in stands Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed again […]
Comments / 0