Carteret County, NC

jonescountync.gov

Jones County DSS – Special Meeting Notice

Pursuant to NC Gen. Stat. 143-318.12, the Jones County Department of Social. Services Board will call a special meeting at the Jones County DSS/Health. Department Conference Room located at 418 Hwy 58 N Unit D, Trenton, NC. 28585 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of.
wcti12.com

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to visit New Bern

NEW BERN, Craven County — The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will visit New Bern on Saturday, November 12th from 1 PM-3 PM. The City of New Bern will honor veterans & celebrate the upcoming holidays at the event. It will be the first time in nearly 25 years that...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Suspects in robbery, assault of business owner arrested

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two suspects who were wanted in the assault and robbery of an Aurora restaurant owner have been arrested and are facing charges. Justin Paul, 29, of Shallotte, and Gerald Don Adams Jr., 50, of Washington, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny from the […]
AURORA, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 29, 30 & 31

Carolyn Gibson Lauffer, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 4 at 2:00 PM at the Buies Creek Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend. She was a longtime resident of Emerald Isle and enjoyed living near the ocean. Bessie...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WNCT

Grifton teen charged in accidental death of Kinston teen

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton 19-year-old is facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kinston Saturday afternoon. Kinston police said they responded to the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Jacksonville dentist office collects Halloween candy for a good cause

Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - A local dentist office is pulling a reverse trick or treat for a good cause. Lesan Family Dentistry in Jacksonville will be collecting candy on Tuesday, November 1st to support the NC Packs for Patriots non-profit. Pack for Patriots collects candy donations from local dentist offices...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

‘I’m so happy to be home’: Carnie Hedgepeth has ‘quiet, special homecoming’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is home. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, has been undergoing months of intensive treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a June motorcycle accident. He most recently was receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta. On Monday morning, Hedgepeth’s wife announced that Carnie was back home. “We are […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Person killed in Tuesday night New Bern house fire

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire killed a person Tuesday night in New Bern, according to officials. Ira Whitford, assistant emergency services director for Craven County, told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca they responded to a call of a house fire at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at 213 Stadiem Dr. Two people were inside the home […]
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

The Great Fire of 1922 — Most Devastating Fire in New Bern’s History

It was the most devastating fire in our history, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 3000 people homeless, largely in the African-American community. And it was 100 years ago on Dec. 1, 2022. A large partnership of local organizations has joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a whole weekend of events to help us learn and remember.
NEW BERN, NC

