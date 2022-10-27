ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oath Keepers member: Capitol riot was historic, spontaneous

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man who stormed the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers testified Monday that he believed they were participating in a historic “Bastille-type event” reminiscent of the French Revolution. Graydon Young, a government witness at the seditious conspiracy trial...
Lawmaker Halloween costumes include Mario, appropriations bills, national debt

From dressing as appropriations bills to the national debt, lawmakers attempted to make politics even more petrifying with their Halloween costumes this year. Several members of Congress shared their spine-chilling fashions on Monday for the annual ghoulish holiday. Rep. Lois Frankel’s (D-N.Y.) office got in the Halloween spirit by sporting costumes representing the “12 appropriations […]

