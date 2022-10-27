Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
State Volleyball preview: Kearney Catholic, Grand Island Central Catholic familiar foes
KEARNEY — Putting together a state tournament scouting report didn’t take long for Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner. It didn’t take long for Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala to do the same thing. The two familiar foes — conference rivals and neighborhood mirror images —...
Kearney Hub
Kearney-area high schools compete at state band competition
KEARNEY — Kearney-area high school bands recently competed in the 37th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Band Competition in Kearney. The NSBA selects three sites in Nebraska to host the event each year. This is the fifth year in a row that KHS has been chosen to host the event. Each band receives a rating of I, II or III. Twenty-two bands competed at the Kearney competition this year.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic wins district with hard-fought sweep
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic is back for more. The Stars officially earned the chance to avenge their state championship loss from a year ago by sweeping Ogallala on Saturday to win the C1 District 10 championship. The team got its most crucial win yet with a hard-fought, team-first performance.
Kearney Hub
District finals capsules
Amhest 3, Palmyra 0: Amherst’s Hannah Herrick smashed the Palmyra defense with 22 kills as the Broncos won their Class C2 district final 25-23, 25-17, 25-15 on Saturday. Saryn Prickett add 17 kills as the Broncos hit .363 for the match. Herrick also had a match-hgih seven blocks. Amherst...
Kearney Hub
Northwest Missouri replaces UNK at top of MIAA volleyball standings
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 12th-ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcats recorded 18 blocks and had four players with double-digit kill totals to down eighth-ranked University of Nebraska Kearney 25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22 Saturday afternoon in Maryville, Mo. The win gives the Bearcats sole possession of first place in the MIAA...
unk.edu
Six Loper greats inducted into UNK Athletic Hall of Fame
Five former student-athletes and a former head coach were inducted into the UNK Athletic Hall of Fame during homecoming week. The 2022 Hall of Fame members are football player/track and field athlete Bill Backes (’67), track and field athlete Shauna (Birchard) Graham (’06), men’s basketball player Dusty Jura (’08; ’15), football player Troy Stonacek (’86), diver Dusty (Walston) Hatt (’02) and head football coach Darrell Morris.
1011now.com
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Kearney Hub
Excavator made out of pumpkins wins BD Construction contest
KEARNEY — Rodney Pesek has a creative streak that some might call haunting. Pesek conceived, welded, painted, carved and assembled a mini excavator using not one but six pint-sized pumpkins. His artistry earned him the Best in Show prize at the BD Construction employee pumpkin-decorating contest this month. “I...
Iowa couple pleads guilty in Nebraska poaching case
The Ankeny hunters who garnered fame on YouTube for their hunting content has taken a plea deal for hunting violations in Nebraska.
Kearney Hub
Kearney landfill announces winter hours
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the start of winter hours for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and Yard Waste Site. The winter hours will begin Monday. Landfill Disposal Site:. Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yard...
Kearney Hub
Here's what seniors will eat this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
KSNB Local4
Robbery at Grand Island business on Halloween night
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a robbery after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint on Halloween night. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said it happened around 9 p.m. at Tienda Centro America, located on Fourth Street. Police said two males wearing dark clothing and skull...
Kearney Hub
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Clear. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Free Thanksgiving dinner set for 37th year in Kearney
KEARNEY — The 37th annual Kearney Area Concerned Citizens free Thanksgiving dinner is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave. This is the 37th year for the Thanksgiving Day event. Meals will be served in Old Town Hall. They can also be picked up or delivered at no charge to homes.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
klkntv.com
Holdrege man killed in boating accident
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rescue teams found a Holdrege man’s body on Monday, one day after he was killed in a boating accident at Elwood Reservoir. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Elwood Fire and Rescue, Lexington Fire and Rescue and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a boating accident at the lake.
News Channel Nebraska
Nonprofit organization in Grand Island promotes domestic violence awareness
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but just because it's the last day of October doesn’t mean that the issue goes away. Willow Rising, a nonprofit organization in Grand Island, provides support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Willow...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island hosts annual gun show, vendors talk about gun safety
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — At the gun show in Grand Island, vendors talk gun safety, laws, and a stigma around a gun buying loop hole. “When we came to gun shows it was all old guns, now you’re lucky if you have 5 tables out of 200 that are old guns. It’s all modern stuff now.” said Skip Plock, an antique gun seller.
Comments / 0