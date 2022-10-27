Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Florida boy found in Canada two Months after disappearingVictorMiami, FL
Miami Makes Professional Pillow Fighting An Actual SportJus4NetMiami, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
WATCH LIVE: Biden headlines event in Hallandale Beach
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – President Biden arrived in South Florida Tuesday afternoon to campaign for Democrats, one week before the midterm elections. Biden’s trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks at the O.B. Johnson Park and Community Center in Hallandale Beach, where the White House said he would highlight Republicans’ “very different vision” for America. Also on Biden’s schedule are a fundraiser for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings.
Grieving families let Parkland school shooter know they see he is ‘evil’ and criticize his defense
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – During the Parkland school shooter’s penalty phase, a group of grieving mothers, fathers, siblings, cousins, and friends delivered victim impact statements through tears to the jury. They were only allowed to describe the victims and their loss. Those limitations no longer applied on Tuesday.
Remembering fallen hero Sgt. LaDavid Johnson 5 years later
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – We met the Johnson family during their darkest days. The family, shattered, after having to do what no parent should – bury a child. “That was the worst day I have ever experienced,” Cowanda Johnson said. It’s been five years since Sgt. LaDavid...
Judge denies probation violation of Florida man accused of beating Rubio canvasser
Hialeah, Fla. – A judge struck down a probation violation hold Tuesday involving 25-year-old Javier Lopez, one of two men accused of beating up a Republican canvasser in Hialeah. Lopez was arrested just over a week ago after police say he and another man -- 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova, attacked...
Fort Lauderdale man arrested in connection with string of bank robberies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man has been sentenced to 145 months in prison and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Rodney Smith for his participation in a string of bank robberies, authorities said. The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Robert Willis Jr. of Fort...
Eco-Hero Finalist: Meet Domenica Arias
HIALEAH, Fla. – The Local 10 Eco-Hero contest is underway and we have five outstanding finalists we want you to meet. All this week, we will introduce you to these planet-protecting middle schoolers and then you’ll have a chance to help us pick our Eco-Hero. They will travel...
Fort Lauderdale officer who shoved protester will soon go on trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020 will soon go on trial. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
Ex-Miami-Dade firefighter sentenced to life in prison for child molestation, threatening ex-wife with gun
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Miami-Dade firefighter was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he was convicted of child molestation and pointing a gun at his ex-wife. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle first reported the news Monday, confirming that Judge Ellen Venzer immediately sentenced Fernando Castano, 49,...
Messages of racism, antisemitism spray-painted at Weston playground
WESTON, Fla. – A calm upper-middle class neighborhood in Weston has been targeted for the second time by a vandal that left racist and antisemitic hateful messages behind. To make it worse, they were spray painted on and around a children’s playground. Neighbors in the Hunter’s Point gated...
Police investigating alleged rape by employees at Mango’s Tropical Cafe
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A popular Miami Beach restaurant is at the center of a criminal investigation after a customer claimed she was raped inside Mango’s Tropical Cafe by employees. For now, the party goes on at one of Ocean Drive’s most notable establishments despite the dark cloud...
Man arrested in shooting at southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Homestead man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade strip mall Thursday. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m. following the shooting.
Miami police seek person of interest in slaying of homeless man
MIAMI – Miami police released images and video of a person of interest captured on surveillance footage near the scene of a fatal shooting in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood Friday evening. Officers responded at about 6 p.m. to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street and...
15-year-old charged as adult in southwest Miami-Dade double homicide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a double homicide in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month. Erick Vanegas now joins 27-year-old Brayan Aviles in facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Alejandro Nunez Medina and Jorge Nunez Medina.
Veterinarian uses radioactive agent to help Miami police K-9
MIAMI – Breacher, a Miami Police Department K-9, fractured his elbow while on duty and he has been suffering from painful arthritis because of that injury. Dr. Mario Cabrera gave the department hope with a new treatment on Monday. The veterinarian and surgeon said the therapy is known as radiosynoviorthesis, a technique to restore joint fluid with targeted radioactive agents.
State regulators order South Florida pool company operator to forfeit his license
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, nearly 40 cases against Sunshine Pools and Contracting Group, Inc. were presented to the State Construction Industry Licensing Board. The board, which regulates construction contractors and their businesses, ordered Sixto Muñoz to relinquish his license....
Police arrest man accused of shooting at wife in Pembroke Lakes Mall parking lot
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Miami man faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he shot at his wife in the parking lot of Pembroke Lakes Mall overnight Friday. According to Pembroke Pines police, officers with the Miami Police Department arrested...
Police: Miami security guard arrested over stolen car, theft of 192 beers
MIAMI – A stolen car and the theft of 192 beers and toilet paper recently stained the record of a Miami man who recently told police officers he works as a security guard, according to the arrest report. Videos show Manuel Cevallos stealing the beer and the toilet paper...
FHP seeks suspect who shot at driver on I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect who shot at another driver on Interstate 95 in Broward County overnight Monday. According to Lt. Indiana Miranda, an agency spokesperson, at around 1:30 a.m., the suspect fired “several shots” into another vehicle traveling northbound on the freeway just south of Davie Boulevard and continued on.
Search ongoing for driver who fatally struck woman in Miami street and then took off
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in Miami-Dade County. According to Miami police, a woman was struck by a car on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 22nd Street in the early morning hours on Sunday. The car then...
Hialeah apartment building deemed unsafe after partial collapse
HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah apartment building has been deemed unsafe after a partial structural collapse Monday morning, officials said. Crews responded to the small apartment building, located at 2350 Palm Ave., across from Hialeah Park Casino, at around 10 a.m. The damage appeared to stem from the underside...
