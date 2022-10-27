HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – President Biden arrived in South Florida Tuesday afternoon to campaign for Democrats, one week before the midterm elections. Biden’s trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks at the O.B. Johnson Park and Community Center in Hallandale Beach, where the White House said he would highlight Republicans’ “very different vision” for America. Also on Biden’s schedule are a fundraiser for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings.

