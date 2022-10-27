ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

WATCH LIVE: Biden headlines event in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – President Biden arrived in South Florida Tuesday afternoon to campaign for Democrats, one week before the midterm elections. Biden’s trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks at the O.B. Johnson Park and Community Center in Hallandale Beach, where the White House said he would highlight Republicans’ “very different vision” for America. Also on Biden’s schedule are a fundraiser for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Remembering fallen hero Sgt. LaDavid Johnson 5 years later

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – We met the Johnson family during their darkest days. The family, shattered, after having to do what no parent should – bury a child. “That was the worst day I have ever experienced,” Cowanda Johnson said. It’s been five years since Sgt. LaDavid...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Eco-Hero Finalist: Meet Domenica Arias

HIALEAH, Fla. – The Local 10 Eco-Hero contest is underway and we have five outstanding finalists we want you to meet. All this week, we will introduce you to these planet-protecting middle schoolers and then you’ll have a chance to help us pick our Eco-Hero. They will travel...
HIALEAH, FL
Messages of racism, antisemitism spray-painted at Weston playground

WESTON, Fla. – A calm upper-middle class neighborhood in Weston has been targeted for the second time by a vandal that left racist and antisemitic hateful messages behind. To make it worse, they were spray painted on and around a children’s playground. Neighbors in the Hunter’s Point gated...
WESTON, FL
Man arrested in shooting at southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Homestead man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade strip mall Thursday. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m. following the shooting.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Miami police seek person of interest in slaying of homeless man

MIAMI – Miami police released images and video of a person of interest captured on surveillance footage near the scene of a fatal shooting in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood Friday evening. Officers responded at about 6 p.m. to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street and...
MIAMI, FL
15-year-old charged as adult in southwest Miami-Dade double homicide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a double homicide in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month. Erick Vanegas now joins 27-year-old Brayan Aviles in facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Alejandro Nunez Medina and Jorge Nunez Medina.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Veterinarian uses radioactive agent to help Miami police K-9

MIAMI – Breacher, a Miami Police Department K-9, fractured his elbow while on duty and he has been suffering from painful arthritis because of that injury. Dr. Mario Cabrera gave the department hope with a new treatment on Monday. The veterinarian and surgeon said the therapy is known as radiosynoviorthesis, a technique to restore joint fluid with targeted radioactive agents.
MIAMI, FL
State regulators order South Florida pool company operator to forfeit his license

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, nearly 40 cases against Sunshine Pools and Contracting Group, Inc. were presented to the State Construction Industry Licensing Board. The board, which regulates construction contractors and their businesses, ordered Sixto Muñoz to relinquish his license....
FLORIDA STATE
FHP seeks suspect who shot at driver on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect who shot at another driver on Interstate 95 in Broward County overnight Monday. According to Lt. Indiana Miranda, an agency spokesperson, at around 1:30 a.m., the suspect fired “several shots” into another vehicle traveling northbound on the freeway just south of Davie Boulevard and continued on.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Hialeah apartment building deemed unsafe after partial collapse

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah apartment building has been deemed unsafe after a partial structural collapse Monday morning, officials said. Crews responded to the small apartment building, located at 2350 Palm Ave., across from Hialeah Park Casino, at around 10 a.m. The damage appeared to stem from the underside...
HIALEAH, FL

