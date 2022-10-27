ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Two dead following attempted burglary in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a burglary call. According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut St. At this time, the Decatur Police Department is investigating the deaths as a...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Overturned 18-wheeler causes road in Cullman to close

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office along with other first responders are on the scene of an accident on AL Hwy 69 S. The WAFF 48 Crew on scene sees an 18-wheeler flipped over, half of it is in the road while the other half is in a ditch.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Students learn how to be tornado forecasters at Ralph Askins Elementary

Last week, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time at Ralph Askins Elementary School in Fayetteville, Tennessee. These students asked so many questions, not only about meteorology and the weather but also about being career-oriented and attending college or vocational school one day!. These kiddos got the extra special...
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
WAAY-TV

Old Highway 431 reopens with new bridge in Madison County

Travelers on Old Highway 431 can now cross Flint River on its new, enhanced bridge. The multimillion-dollar project isn't quite finished, but the roadway from Cove Park to just north of Cherry Tree Road officially reopened at 3 p.m. Monday, according to the Madison County Commission. The road will remain...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Five minors involved in single-vehicle wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck happened at the intersection of Basin St. and Bailey Cove Road. Out of the five minors involved only one was transported to the Huntsville Hospital...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

