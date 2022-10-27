Read full article on original website
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting Mail
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun Time
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown Huntsville
Huntsville City BOE member calls for discipline policy change after gun incident at elementary school
Following an incident with a gun at McDonnell Elementary School, the Huntsville City School Board of Education discussed making significant changes to its disciplinary policy.
WAFF
Two dead following attempted burglary in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a burglary call. According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut St. At this time, the Decatur Police Department is investigating the deaths as a...
One injured in Monday morning crash at Moores Mill
One person was seriously injured in a wreck on Monday morning according to the Huntsville Police Department.
Huntsville High School evacuated because of bomb threat, school cleared
Huntsville High School said students and staff have been evacuated after a bomb threat.
WAFF
Overturned 18-wheeler causes road in Cullman to close
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office along with other first responders are on the scene of an accident on AL Hwy 69 S. The WAFF 48 Crew on scene sees an 18-wheeler flipped over, half of it is in the road while the other half is in a ditch.
Two people found dead after reported burglary in Decatur
Two people were found dead after a reported burglary, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Man arrested for murder of missing Marshall County man
Authorities have charged a man with the murder of a missing person in Marshall County.
WAAY-TV
Students learn how to be tornado forecasters at Ralph Askins Elementary
Last week, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time at Ralph Askins Elementary School in Fayetteville, Tennessee. These students asked so many questions, not only about meteorology and the weather but also about being career-oriented and attending college or vocational school one day!. These kiddos got the extra special...
Case for man accused in fatal crash goes to grand jury
The jury trial against a 27-year-old man charged with reckless murder in a crash that killed two women has been waived to a grand jury, according to court records.
Over 8 grams of meth leads to arrest of Town Creek man
A simple traffic stop over the weekend led to the arrest of a Town Creek man, according to authorities.
WAAY-TV
Family and friends host candlelight vigil for missing DeKalb County teenager
The Mentone Community Church hosted a candlelight vigil for 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis of Mentone on Sunday evening. Her family and friends gathered with members of the community in prayer that she will return to her home safely. Purvis has been missing since Sept. 26. She was last spotted at...
Flu outbreak shuts down Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says their administrative offices will be closed until Wednesday, November 2 due to sickness.
Cover Alabama to host community health fair in DeKalb County
DeKalb County residents will have the chance to get free screenings and information at a community health fair this Saturday.
Moulton man arrested in multi-state crime spree, high-speed chase
A Moulton man is behind bars after authorities say he was involved in a crime spree that spanned multiple states and ended in a high-speed chase.
Residents wary of off-campus UAH student apartments’ impact on historic neighborhood
Residents of a historic neighborhood are up in arms about a proposed student apartment complex that would be located just off the University of Alabama-Huntsville campus and near their homes. Residents of McThornmor Acres, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in February, are concerned about the...
WAAY-TV
Old Highway 431 reopens with new bridge in Madison County
Travelers on Old Highway 431 can now cross Flint River on its new, enhanced bridge. The multimillion-dollar project isn't quite finished, but the roadway from Cove Park to just north of Cherry Tree Road officially reopened at 3 p.m. Monday, according to the Madison County Commission. The road will remain...
WAFF
Five minors involved in single-vehicle wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck happened at the intersection of Basin St. and Bailey Cove Road. Out of the five minors involved only one was transported to the Huntsville Hospital...
Alabama man held on $1 million bond in murder of missing man
Marshall County authorities have charged an Albertville man with murder in connection with the death of a man who was reportedly missing for about a month. Sheriff Phil Sims today said Christopher Stracener was served with a warrant for the murder of James Tracy Denson on Oct. 24. Stracener, 50,...
Huntsville man involved in alleged ‘murder plot’ up for parole
One of three men charged in an alleged "murder plot" will soon have a chance to see an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
Kohler plant employee freed after being trapped in machine
Authorities confirm a woman was involved in an industrial accident at a plant in Madison County.
