ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.

We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Master story teller shares tales of Hawaii’s haunted locations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You may have heard about haunted places in the Hawaiian Islands. Master Storyteller Lopaka Kapanui tells KITV4 there are haunted locations on every island, including Iolani Palace which is sacred grounds for Hawaii's Royal Spirits. Lopaka Kapanui is owner of Mysteries of Hawaii, and he had an...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will focus brief showers across mainly windward and mauka areas during the next few days. Expect strengthening trade winds starting Tuesday. In addition increasing moisture is expected to enhance trade showers from late Wednesday through the end of the new work week. Another small...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer

Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Breezy winds with fewer showers expected through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stability will then gradually increase during the next several days resulting in a decrease in coverage of the heaviest trade wind showers. A slightly air mass with moderate trades will then take hold through the first half of the week. Another distubance is expected to bring a brief period of wetter trades Wednesday and Thursday.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,327 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,327 COVID cases and two deaths in the last week. There are 877 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 197 on the Big Island, 82 on Kauai, 153 on Maui, four on Molokai and 14 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 361,817. The state death […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Possible soggy start to the weekend for parts of the state

Light to moderate trade winds are expected over the weekend. An upper level disturbance to the northeast will boost the chances for rainfall statewide for windward and mauka areas, with the heaviest showers and a chance of downpours over Hawaii Island. The disturbance should start to move away Saturday, but...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Hotel Wailea hires Maui native as new director of food and beverage

Hotel Wailea has hired Maui native Derrin Abac as its new director of food and beverage to lead the resort-wide culinary team, including The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea and Birdcage Bar, an open-air lounge concept with dramatic island views. Abac is a fourth-generation Maui resident with an esteemed background. He...
informnny.com

Hoopa Valley Tribe sues US over California water contracts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Hoopa Valley Tribe alleged in a lawsuit Monday that the federal government is violating its sovereignty and failing to collect money from California farms that rely on federally supplied water to pay for damages to tribal fisheries. The tribe, which has a reservation in...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy