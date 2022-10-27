Read full article on original website
BEAT OF HAWAII
Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.
We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
KITV.com
Master story teller shares tales of Hawaii’s haunted locations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You may have heard about haunted places in the Hawaiian Islands. Master Storyteller Lopaka Kapanui tells KITV4 there are haunted locations on every island, including Iolani Palace which is sacred grounds for Hawaii's Royal Spirits. Lopaka Kapanui is owner of Mysteries of Hawaii, and he had an...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is about to launch one of the nation’s most ambitious tech waste recycling programs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is implementing one of the most ambitious electronic waste recycling plans in the country, but some Hawaii retailers are afraid it will mean higher prices and less selection. Ironically, Hawaii has no ability to recycle electronic devices. Instead, the material has to be collected and shipped...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers on the way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will focus brief showers across mainly windward and mauka areas during the next few days. Expect strengthening trade winds starting Tuesday. In addition increasing moisture is expected to enhance trade showers from late Wednesday through the end of the new work week. Another small...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
Bone marrow patient hoping for match in Hawaii
Oregon resident Kara Lee is hoping to find her bone marrow match in the islands.
Roads opened after downed electrical lines in Haiku area
Maui officials have closed off all traffic at the intersections Kaupakalua Road and Maluaina Place.
Trip of a lifetime: Hawai’i veterans take Honor Flight
There are currently 35,000 veterans of World War II [WW2], the Korean War and Vietnam War living in Hawai'i, according to Honor Flight Network [HFN]; and this year, 26 of those veterans will take part in the Lone Eagle Honor Flight for the first time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hawaii preschool has been dealt with
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island preschool that was shut down partly over lead concerns will remain closed at least one more week after the state said it needs more proof the issues have been addressed. Both the state and the head of Kalamapii Play School returned to court Monday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Breezy winds with fewer showers expected through Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stability will then gradually increase during the next several days resulting in a decrease in coverage of the heaviest trade wind showers. A slightly air mass with moderate trades will then take hold through the first half of the week. Another distubance is expected to bring a brief period of wetter trades Wednesday and Thursday.
Hawaii reports 1,327 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,327 COVID cases and two deaths in the last week. There are 877 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 197 on the Big Island, 82 on Kauai, 153 on Maui, four on Molokai and 14 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 361,817. The state death […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Possible soggy start to the weekend for parts of the state
Light to moderate trade winds are expected over the weekend. An upper level disturbance to the northeast will boost the chances for rainfall statewide for windward and mauka areas, with the heaviest showers and a chance of downpours over Hawaii Island. The disturbance should start to move away Saturday, but...
Partial landslide on Maui closes parts of Hana Highway
A road closure on Hana Highway has been reported in the Wailuaiki Area near mile marker 21.
hawaiinewsnow.com
As Mauna Loa’s rumbling continues, the message to residents is simple: Be prepared
HNN News Brief (Oct. 28, 2022) The Navy is more than halfway through the unpacking process to drain its Red Hill fuel pipelines. UH hosts water resilience conference amid concerns of drought, Red Hill crisis. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Amid concerns over drought and the Navy's Red Hill contamination...
PHOTOS: Waikiki Beach in the late 1940s, early 1950s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
Man receives 3 murder charges in AZ crash that killed Maui woman
Arizona law enforcement announced that a suspect was taken into custody in a fatal crash that killed three college freshmen, one of them being a woman from Maui.
Did you know the Big Island has Hawaiian hoary bats?
Did you know that Hawaii has native bats and it's known to be the only land mammal native to the islands.
mauinow.com
Hotel Wailea hires Maui native as new director of food and beverage
Hotel Wailea has hired Maui native Derrin Abac as its new director of food and beverage to lead the resort-wide culinary team, including The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea and Birdcage Bar, an open-air lounge concept with dramatic island views. Abac is a fourth-generation Maui resident with an esteemed background. He...
informnny.com
Hoopa Valley Tribe sues US over California water contracts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Hoopa Valley Tribe alleged in a lawsuit Monday that the federal government is violating its sovereignty and failing to collect money from California farms that rely on federally supplied water to pay for damages to tribal fisheries. The tribe, which has a reservation in...
