Driver chased by police plows into home where resident had been sitting seconds earlier

Following a short police chase, a car crashed into a house in Clinton Wednesday night. No one was seriously hurt, but the house did receive substantial damage.

According to a release from the Sterling Police Department, at 8:15 p.m. a Sterling police officer attempted to stop a motor vehicle driven by 26-year-old Mitchel Gary Brown of Leominster.

A short pursuit ensued on Route 62, and Brown lost control of his vehicle, striking a house, police said. Clinton Police Department and Clinton Fire Department, among other town agencies, were dispatched to 261 Sterling St. after the pursuit.

“Importantly, nobody was seriously injured in the incident. The two homeowners, who were inside of the house when the crash occurred, escaped without any injuries,” Clinton Police Department said in a statement.

The house struck by Brown had “very significant damage,” Clinton police said. A utility pole with live electrical wires was also damaged.

The residents and officers were unharmed and Brown was treated at Clinton Hospital for minor injuries.

Ben Poitras, who lives in the house struck by the car, told WHDH that he had just stood up to leave the living room when the car crashed into the wall.

“I was sitting in the living room, and I decided I had a craving for cocoa,” Poitras told WHDH. “I was in the kitchen literally for like five seconds — I go into the kitchen then boom … I guess I’m thankful I got up when I did, otherwise I’d be dead.”

Brown was transported to the Worcester County House of Correction to be held overnight Oct. 26. He was arraigned Thursday on a number of charges, including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for the police, and speeding, Sterling police said.