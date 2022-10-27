Since being announced last spring, the Vernal downtown facade program has made great progress in beautifying downtown. The program offers funds to cover a big chunk of exterior improvements to commercial and mixed use properties. Vernal City Manager Quinn Bennion shared this week that 25 façade grant applications have been submitted to date, 5 have been completed, 2 are waiting approval, and 18 grant projects are in progress.

VERNAL, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO