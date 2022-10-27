Read full article on original website
Wyoming man identified as victim in head-on crash in eastern Utah
NAPLES, Utah (KUTV) — A 28-year-old man from Wyoming has been identified as the victim in a fatal head-on crash in Uintah County. Officials said Skylar Marrello of Casper, Wyoming, was killed in the collision on Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. on State Route 45. The crash happened near...
Halloween Mayor’s Walk Welcomes Massive Crowd
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Vernal on Saturday for a popular annual. event that is one of the largest of its kind in the state of Utah. Like last year, this year’s. Halloween Mayor’s Walk accommodated a huge crowd as Main Street was closed to. traffic and...
Vernal Downtown Facade Program Continues; Demolition Grant Also Available
Since being announced last spring, the Vernal downtown facade program has made great progress in beautifying downtown. The program offers funds to cover a big chunk of exterior improvements to commercial and mixed use properties. Vernal City Manager Quinn Bennion shared this week that 25 façade grant applications have been submitted to date, 5 have been completed, 2 are waiting approval, and 18 grant projects are in progress.
