Nacogdoches fire crews control city landfill fire
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - City of Nacogdoches fire crews are controlling a fire that broke out at the city’s landfill. At 2:52 a.m. Tuesday, Nacogdoches Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on NW Stallings Dr. Firefighters arrived on scene to discover a large brush pile burning just inside the entrance to the city landfill. The fire is contained to the brush pile and City of Nacogdoches crews worked to construct a fire line around the fire after it was deemed too large to extinguish. Nacogdoches firefighters will remain on-scene monitoring the fire for safety as it continues to burn.
Nacogdoches County Commissioners take preliminary steps to assess county jails
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Commissioners approved taking the first step in evaluating the county’s jail on Tuesday. The county auditor was given approval to begin the process of advertising a request for an architect or engineer to evaluate the state of the county jail. The jail was built in 1989, then expanded in 1992. Since that time, the population inside the jail has grown, and the aging building itself has caused issues.
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.” The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.
City staff to represent Nacogdoches for Texas legislative session
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council approved for city staff to advocate in Austin on behalf of them for the 88th legislative session. Larissa Philpot-Brown said during the Tuesday meeting that city staff will include the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation members and city manager. Items on their legislative agenda...
Lufkin updates city’s animal ordinances
East Texas health experts warn flu season is ramping up early. According to the Department of State Health Services, cases of flu-like illnesses at the start of the flu season have doubled since before the pandemic. In October 2019, DSHS reports the percentage of visits to the hospital for the flu was 2%. This October, that number is at 4%, a concern as flu season has just started.
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Fire is working a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Raguet Street and North John Redditt Drive. The traffic light is out at the intersection and Oncor has been notified. Please use caution in the area and expect delays.
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
The director of public works speaks about the water system and sewer projects that have been cut. $8 million in ARPA funding was meant to go to the projects, but after a petition blocked the city from taking on debt with a certificate of obligations, the money is now being split up between many other high-priority projects for the city.
First Alert: Severe weather threat increases for northern Deep East Texas
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening and Friday night due to another potent, western storm system that is set to barrel through east Texas. The threat for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms is likely, but severe weather, while not likely, is...
WebXtra: East Texas beekeeper says drought has hurt honey production
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Beekeeper Jim Biles talks about how this year’s dry conditions negatively affected honey production at his farm in Flint. During the honey season in the summertime, honey bees were not able to forage on the dry environment to bring in nectar, and as a result, production is lower than previous years.
Lufkin Panthers Seek Final District Win
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Pack for the third week in a row find themselves in a must win situation. Head Coach Todd Quick was recently asked about the playoff implications, if any, that a win would bring. He said, “Well we got to win no matter what. We know...
Longview State of the City
“The Latino has the opportunity to really capitalize and not just be the majority now but have also a voice as a majority,” Garza said. “And unfortunately, they’re not using it in the manner they should.”. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Nacogdoches Water Sewage Funds...
Texas honey production below average due to summer heat, drought
EAST, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas summer heat is now behind us, but the aftereffects are beginning to show in our agriculture, like honey production. Experts say honey production is below average this season due to the summertime drought. Owner and operator of Sugar Creek Honey in Flint, Jim Biles...
East Texas businesses host trunk or treat events for families
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Businesses around East Texas put on trunk or treat events for family fun this evening. “I think it’s cool, and I think this is awesome,” says Isaac, alongside his sister Ivy. “I think I am having a great day today.”. Children from around...
Nacogdoches redirects ARPA funding from water system to other projects
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches was ready to tackle a big list of what they consider high priority projects this year. Next spring, the city planned get a start on some needed water system and sewage projects according to Director of Public Works Steve Bartlett. “We were...
Nacogdoches Water Sewage Funds Cut
“We have amazing complexes for athletics. We have amazing complexes for industry. We have it all,” Mack said. He said the median age of Longview residents was previously in their forties, but it has now dropped to around 35 years old. |. “The Latino has the opportunity to really...
Red Zone Reel Week 10
A district title is on the line as Kilgore hosts Chapel Hill this week. With a Carthage Bulldog's victory over Van Friday night, head coach Scott Surratt saw his 200th victory in 15 seasons. Surratt says the milestone is a tribute to the football program at Carthage. Updated: Oct. 28,...
Carthage coach gets 200th win in victory over Van
A district title is on the line as Kilgore hosts Chapel Hill this week. We have the biggest hits, highlights, and plays from week 10 of the Red Zone. This is the Red Zone Reel, sponsored by Tyler Junior College. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT. Henderson takes...
Carthage Bulldogs take the throne in Red Zone Top 10
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - There is a new king of the Red Zone Top 10. The Carthage Bulldogs claim the top spot with their win over Van this past week. The win gave the Bulldogs their sixth-straight district title, their six-straight perfect regular season and win number 200 for head coach Scott Surratt.
Kilgore hosts Chapel Hill for District of Doom championship in Game of Week
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone regular season ends with a district title on the line in the Red Zone Game of the Week. R.E. Saint John Stadium in Kilgore will be the site of the 9-4A DI, known around here as the District of Doom, Championship game with Kilgore hosting Chapel Hill.
