Hurlburt Field, FL

Closure of U.S. 98 in front of Hurlburt Field pushed back due to weather concerns

By Devon Ravine, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 5 days ago
The planned closure of U.S. 98 in front of Hurlburt Field to install a pedestrian overpass has been moved back a week because of potential bad weather.

According to a press release issued from Hurlburt Field on Thursday, U.S. 98 will be reduced to two lanes of traffic at 5 p.m. Nov. 5. At 10 p.m. the highway will close and remain closed through the night. The highway will re-open with two lanes at 8 a.m. on Nov. 6 and at 10 a.m. the highway will be fully reopened.

Traffic on Cody Avenue will not be allowed to enter U.S. 98 in either direction while the highway is closed.

Department of Defense ID holders will be allowed from the Hurlburt Soundside area on Cody Avenue to the main base and back, through the U.S. 98 underpass, during the entire time period. DoD ID card holders will also be able to use the temporary McMillian gate on U.S.98, west of the pedestrian bridge, and the Hurlburt Field East gate while Highway 98 is closed.

Those without DoD identification will need to use Interstate 10, from the east or from the west, to bypass this area during the closure.

Previously:U.S. 98 to close later this month for pedestrian overpass work

The pedestrian bridge was removed Oct. 23, 2021, and underwent a year of maintenance to repair damage caused by flooding and erosion detected after Hurricane Sally in 2020. The original repair period was six months, but in the spring of 2022, the contractors performed ultrasonic testing on the bridge and identified unforeseen repair requirements that were not previously included in the original contract. The updated completion date is Jan. 30, but the project may be completed ahead of schedule.

Repairs include improvements to the storm drainage area near the bridge and strengthening of the bridge support with sheet piles to address erosion concerns. The repairs also addressed soil movement concerns around the bridge support. The bridge structure was reinforced with metal plates on the bottom. The entire structure was repainted, which will help with corrosion concerns. These repairs will strengthen the bridge, resulting in a more robust structure than the original design.

The bridge will not immediately be re-opened to pedestrian traffic, as there is still work to be done while the bridge is in place. The bridge is expected to re-open to pedestrian traffic before Christmas.

Northwest Florida Daily News

