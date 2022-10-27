ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

By Associated Press
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9Nx4_0ip0Kf8a00

LINCOLN, Neb. — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, including Iowa, federal authorities said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June with a Nebraska investigation into the theft of semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef from areas near Grand Island and Lincoln.

The investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska and Homeland Security’s Major Crimes Task Force in Omaha, determined that the theft ring was targeting beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Charging documents say federal investigators used phone records and GPS tracking devices on trucks being driven by three men from Miami to place them in and around meatpacking plants where trailers of meat products were stolen. The documents don't say what the men did with the meat. Lancaster County Sheriff's Capt. Michael Peschong said Wednesday that officials were still investigating those details.

Investigators said they have identified about 45 thefts that occurred across the six states, totaling $9 million in loss.

On Oct. 20, investigators arrested 38-year-old Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 37-year-old Ledier Machin Andino, and 39-year-old Delvis L. Fuentes, all of Miami, in south Florida. Online federal court documents show they are charged with transporting stolen goods and money laundering.

Lopez was released on bond Friday and plans to plead not guilty, according to his attorney, Omar A. Lopez of Miami. Del Sol's bond hearing is set for Thursday, said his attorney, Alfredo Izaguirre of Coral Gables, Florida. Del Sol also plans to plead not guilty, Izaguirre said.

An attorney for Andino did not immediately respond to a phone message left for her.

Comments / 4

Related
klkntv.com

Chicago man sentenced in Nebraska on cocaine, fentanyl charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Chicago man will spend over seven years in prison after being found in Nebraska with over 10 pounds of fentanyl and cocaine. Charlie Rea, 31, was sentenced to 75 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute mixtures containing cocaine and another mixture containing fentanyl.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
wearegreenbay.com

Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
KETV.com

Nebraska corrections reports dead inmate at state penitentiary

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections said a state penitentiary inmate died Saturday. Officials identified 26-year-old Philip Garcia as the dead inmate. He was serving a 26- to 46-year sentence for theft, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and assaulting a peace officer out of Scotts Bluff County.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle

SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits

A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
CROFTON, NE
kiow.com

Missing Iowa Persons List Published

Follow the link below to view the most recent persons reported missing:. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF. Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities the individual was involved in) and then call the number listed above or the reporting agency.
IOWA STATE
Delish

Thieves Who Allegedly Stole $9 Million Of Frozen Meat Have Been Arrested

The hunt to find thieves responsible for stealing $9 million in frozen meat is over now that several suspects accused of the crime have been arrested. Food & Wine reports that three individuals from the Miami area were arrested earlier this month thanks to the help of Homeland Security Investigations and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
kscj.com

NEBRASKA NOW HAS A STATE REPTILE

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS PROCLAIMED THE ORNATE BOX TURTLE AS NEBRASKA’S OFFICIAL STATE REPTILE. NEBRASKA GAME AND PARKS COMMISSION STAFF LED A LIVE TURTLE EXPLORATION ACTIVITY FOR STUDENTS FOLLOWING THE GOVERNOR’S PROCLAMATION. THE ORNATE BOX TURTLE LIVES IN GRASSLANDS THROUGHOUT THE MAJORITY OF THE STATE. THE TURTLE IS...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
12 News

Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama

PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
ARIZONA STATE
KSNB Local4

California man sentenced for transporting drugs through central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man was sentenced to more than six years in prison on a drug distribution charge in Nebraska. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Hector Diaz Perez, 26, of Monterey, CA, to a 83 month prison term. This comes after his conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine with intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Diaz Perez will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
kiwaradio.com

Authorities Announce $9 Million In Beef & Pork Stolen From Meatpackers In Iowa And Five Other States

Statewide Iowa — Three men from Miami are under arrest, accused of stealing nine million dollars worth of frozen beef and pork from meatpacking plants in Iowa and five other states. Terry Wagner, the sheriff in Lancaster County, Nebraska, says his department started connecting the dots after finding empty semi trailers that had been stolen from a Grand Island beef packer.
IOWA STATE
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy