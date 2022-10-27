ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Mega Weekend – TRAUMA, Nosferatu turns 100, Ghostbusters with live score, Dracula, Highlight the Weekend

By Anne Evans
columbusunderground.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusunderground.com

Hai Poké Lands Spot at North Market Bridge Park

Hai Poké is headed for Dublin. Dishing up Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls, the eatery will open inside the North Market Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St., this winter. Joining the market will bring Hai Poké back to two Central Ohio locations. The brand morphed from pop-up to food truck before opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 647 N. High St. in Short North in 2017. The eatery also briefly set up shop Downtown from early 2020 to March 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Cities Working Together to Turn Big Walnut Trail Plans into Reality

Although the Big Walnut Trail has existed as a dotted line on the Central Ohio Greenways map for years – traversing through a huge swath of eastern Columbus as well as many suburbs, villages and townships – only a few sections of the trail have actually been completed.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Three Columbus Kroger Locations Adding “Mix Food Hall” Concept

Kroger announced today that it is partnering with California-based Kitchen United to open three Mix Food Hall locations inside Columbus-area Kroger stores. Mix Food Hall will offer both takeout and delivery, operating as a “ghost kitchen” or “virtual kitchen” for multiple brands. “We are always looking...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Columbus Urban League Receives $6.5 Million from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

The Columbus Urban League (CUL) announced today that it has recently received its largest individual donation in the 104-year history of the organization. A $6.5 million gift was made to the local nonprofit from Seattle-based philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “We’re honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team recognized the...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy