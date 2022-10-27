Mega Weekend – TRAUMA, Nosferatu turns 100, Ghostbusters with live score, Dracula, Highlight the Weekend

Hai Poké is headed for Dublin. Dishing up Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls, the eatery will open inside the North Market Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St., this winter. Joining the market will bring Hai Poké back to two Central Ohio locations. The brand morphed from pop-up to food truck before opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 647 N. High St. in Short North in 2017. The eatery also briefly set up shop Downtown from early 2020 to March 2021.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO