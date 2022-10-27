Montclair State U. and Bloomfield College to merge. Here's what it means for students

The name may not be clever, but Bloomfield College of Montclair State University is to the point.

A merger announced Wednesday is expected to see Bloomfield College operating under its larger Essex County neighbor starting in mid-2023. Plans are to have Bloomfield College operate independently through next June. From then on, it and its roughly 1,500 students would officially be part of Montclair State.

Marcheta Evans, the Bloomfield College president, said the goal of the merger is to provide current and future students with a transformative experience by tapping into Montclair State's resources. Montclair State University President Jonathan Koppell said the Bloomfield students will get small college support and the backing of a large public research university.

“This partnership could serve as a new national model for how institutions with similar missions can innovate through integration, and become partners in ensuring student success instead of competitors," Koppell said.

This past spring, officials from both schools left the door open for a permanent partnership after Montclair State's board agreed to loan Bloomfield College enough money to operate through the 2022-2023 school year.

Koppell said Thursday that the plan is to preserve the private college's mission to empower first-generation students from diverse backgrounds. Bloomfield College students enrolled at the time of the merger will be allowed to continue their education with no interruption or added cost, university officials said. Officials also said they will make every effort to provide employment opportunities for Bloomfield College’s current employees.

Vernon Endo, the college's board chairman, said the schools' closely aligned missions should ease the merger.Bloomfield College, located about 7 miles from Montclair State, primarily serves low-income, first-generation and minority students. More than 80% of its students are persons of color, school records show. The median family income for its students is less than $33,000.

"Montclair is as committed as we are to providing traditionally underserved students access to high-quality educational experiences and a pathway to social and economic advancement,” Endo said.

The merger comes at a time when many colleges are struggling to find new students. Studies show more college-age Americans are investing their time and money elsewhere in search of better long-term returns.

Nationwide, undergraduate and graduate enrollment declined a combined 1.1% from fall 2021 to fall 2022, according to new research by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Since 2020, the drop is 3.2%.

“After two straight years of historically large losses, it is particularly troubling that numbers are still falling, especially among freshmen,” Doug Shapiro, the center's executive director, said earlier in October. "Although the decline has slowed and there are some bright spots, a path back to pre-pandemic enrollment levels is growing further out of reach.”

Montclair State, however, announced its largest-ever freshmen class and transfer haul this fall. The student body, at nearly 21,700 students this fall, is the public university's largest ever, school records show.

Wendy Lin-Cook, Montclair State's vice president for enrollment management, credited the university's academics as well as its vibrant campus, inclusive community and dedication to student success.

“Now more than ever, people are recognizing that Montclair State University offers incredible value,” she said.

