Glendale, AZ

Arizona Christian men's basketball opens NAIA season as No. 1-ranked team in nation

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
After last year's national semifinalist finish, Arizona Christian has lofty goals to meet — winning the national title.

The Firestorm begins its season Friday night at home against Lewis-Clark State as the No. 1 team in the NAIA men's basketball coaches' Top 25 preseason poll, after picking up 15 of 19 first-place votes.

This program has grown in the past 10 years under the watch of coach Jeff Rutter, but this is the first time the Glendale college has entered the season as the top team in the nation.

"We are excited about the ranking but our guys understand this is not about this team," said Rutter, who is entering his 11th season as head coach. "This team hasn't earned anything yet, and has their own path to carve out.

"The ranking at the end of the year will be their ranking."

Big expectations come after losing to the eventual national champion in the semifinals and returning its top three scorers, led by second-team All-American Angelo Johnson, who was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Golden State Athletic Conference last season.

On a team that averaged 80 points a game, Johnson, a 5-foot-8 senior guard from Florida, led the team with 12.1 points a game, during a 31-5 season.

Rutter takes pride that much of the success has come home-grown with six players on the roster coming from Valley high school programs:

Guards Dominic Gonzalez and Trent Hudgens, from Glendale Ironwood's state championship team; forward Bryce Davis and guard KeyVaughn Williams from Glendale Deer Valley; guard Paul Hayden from Phoenix Sunnyslope; and forward Shaun Wahlstrom from Goodyear Estella Foothills.

ACU made the move into NAIA in 2009, winning just three games in the first season.

Since Rutter came aboard, the Firestorm has won nearly 73% of its games and reached the national tournament eight times.

"Over the last decade Jeff Rutter has quietly built a consistent college basketball national powerhouse and perennial national championship contender," ACU President Len Munsil said. "He has done so while consistently producing graduates and scholars who align with ACU's Christian purpose. We know it's a long season, but we are excited to see this team compete."

Rutter has had chances to go to bigger colleges to coach but he loves what ACU stands for and is motivated to continue to build. He expressed thanks to the administration, particularly Munsil and Athletic Director Peter Dryer and assistant coaches Brandon Dunson, Josh Cole and Trey Clarkson, along with others who have elevated the program.

"And, of course, a great group of alums that set such a strong foundation and kept improving on it year after year," Rutter said. "We are just thankful for God's blessing on our school and program."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert.

