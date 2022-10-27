Read full article on original website
SFGate
Disney+ Subscribers Will Get Early Access to Select Merchandise in U.S. Test
Disney wants to see how well it can convert binge-watchers into buyers. In a test launching Nov. 1 — timed for the holiday-shopping season — Disney+ customers in the U.S. will get exclusive early access to certain Mouse House merchandise on the company’s shopDisney ecommerce site. The toys, collectibles, apparel and other products will include those from Star Wars and “The Mandalorian,” Marvel’s “Black Panther” and “Doctor Strange,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” and Pixar’s “Lightyear.”
Black Friday buyer's guide: Best bargains
7 On Your Side has tips on what to buy for Black Friday now and what to hold off on.
Moosejaw is cutting an extra 30% off 30 of its outdoor gear favorites
To celebrate the brand's 30th anniversary, Moosejaw is offering discounts on a number of bestsellers - but for one day only.
When is Black Friday 2022? The biggest sales to shop this year
Black Friday isn't limited to just the day after Thanksgiving anymore.
Have a superpowered holiday season with this Marvel Advent calendar
The Funko Pocket Pop! Marvel Advent calendar has 24 mystery figures and costs under $50.
Costco is selling 'world’s largest' jigsaw puzzle at a whopping 29 feet
If you're an avid puzzler, this is what you've been waiting for your whole life.
Disney CEO reveals more details on reported ‘Disney Prime’ platform
The idea is to create a much more personalized experience for Disney customers.
'Hocus Pocus 2' becomes record-breaking success on Disney+
The movie garnered more than 2.7 billion minutes of streaming over its opening weekend.
‘The Santa Clause’ sequel trailer just dropped online
The six-episode series launches Nov. 16 on Disney+.
Save up to 20% on the Dyson Airwrap during the Sephora VIB Sale
Sephora Rouge members can save $120 on the coveted Dyson Airwrap through Nov. 7.
Le Creuset's bestselling stockpot is under $100 just in time for soup season
From hearty stews to delectable jams, this steel pot is ready for all of your holiday meal prep.
How to clean tile grout
If your once pristine tile grout is showing signs of discoloration, dirt buildup and mildew, it's time to give it a little TLC.
Rainy season has arrived, and so have discounts on Columbia's waterproof outerwear
The rainiest and chilliest days of the season are coming to the Bay Area.
