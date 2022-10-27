AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 3 Evening
3-8-4
(three, eight, four)
Cash 3 Midday
1-9-8
(one, nine, eight)
Cash 4 Evening
1-4-5-3
(one, four, five, three)
Cash 4 Midday
1-6-3-7
(one, six, three, seven)
Lucky For Life
15-28-29-37-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(fifteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 64,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
07-16-25-38-39
(seven, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $95,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000
