Shots fired in moving car, driver killed

By Makea Luzader, Katie Rhee
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One woman was killed in a shooting in a car on Thursday afternoon, police said. This was the second deadly shooting in the district in less than 24 hours.

During an update, Third District Commander James Boteler said that they believe the woman, who was driving the car, was stopped at a red light on New Jersey Avenue. After the light turned green, police believe bullets were fired, striking the driver and causing her to crash into a telephone pole.

“The escalation of violence is over stuff that is just nonsensical. People are getting into arguments and immediately going to guns as a result of being able to manage their conflict. That’s not the way to do things in the city,” Boteler said.

Police first got the call around 12:20 p.m. The car crashed right across the street from a fire station and close to Walker-Jones Education Campus. Because police said that this was an isolated incident, there were no lockdowns.

One person critically hurt in double shooting in Southeast DC

Boteler said that first responders were on the scene very quickly due to the location of the crash and pulled the victim out of the car. She was pronounced dead on the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Police said that another woman was the only other person in the car. They took that woman into custody to question her and did not say whether or not she was a suspect.

“There’s people everywhere and for there to be someone that was shot in the middle of plain sight and plain day was very surprising and scary actually. If we had some restorative systems in place that help these people manage their experience, then I think that these issues that are coming up that are… ending in death and gun violence could be addressed before we even get to that place. But we don’t have any infrastructure in place,” said LeeAnn King, who witnessed the event.

“I really think that we need to hold people that are out here in (the) community, you know, carrying guns and discharge of firearms, accountable for those actions,” Boteler said.

Police recovered a gun from the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 17

Who Me
4d ago

there is only one way to get this under control 2 new gun laws period.#1if you take a gun to a commit a crime and you don't shoot anyone just intimidated them with it you get a minimum of 25 years and both trigger fingers cut off.law#2 if you shoot someone in cold blooded murder for fun or anger or any reason you get a speedy trial within 30 days if found guilty you will be excited immediately because you didn't give the person you killed any extra time. it should be a public execution and tellivised on the news and the internet for everyone to see so the next person thinking about murdering someone knows what they are going to get and this sentence should start for those 12 years old and up no exceptions because when I grew up by the time I was 12 I knew it was wrong to kill another person and because of the news and social media so kid's today these laws work in other cultures so why not use them in ours.instead of putting them back in society to repeat it again.

Reply
6
Tameka Wilson
4d ago

This is crazy I was just there as well at the light when I heard the shooting, I’m praying for the lady.

Reply(2)
6
Gregory Howard
4d ago

Where are the guns coming from? How come America has not closed that loophole yet, and this has been going on for decades, so it can not be blamed on a party. That is the root of the issue. 🤔

Reply(1)
3
 

