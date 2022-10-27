Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
This rollable mouse has ergonomic design and innovative features to tackle wrist pain
Ever since I started working on a Macbook, I have barely used a mouse. But I’ve seen how it can be inconvenient and non-ergonomic at times for my friends who still need to use it. This particular device hasn’t had much innovations over the past years so it’s always interesting to see product designs that seek to bring something new to the market. For mouse devices, what users are looking for of course are ones that are ergonomic, tailor-made, and can bring new features to the table.
yankodesign.com
MOMAX reveals three tabletop lamps with unique features and built-in wireless chargers
When the company isn’t making some of the coolest transparent MagSafe power banks, MOMAX is busy thinking about how to design other tech-adjacent products to uplift the lives of their users. It isn’t common for a tech-accessory brand to launch table lamps, but the MOMAX QL1, QL6, and QL9 aren’t your average table lamps. Built with some pretty cool features like auto-dimming, 270° adjustability, and even integrated 10-15W wireless chargers, these tabletop lamps are easily designed to be some of the most indispensable additions to your workspace.
yankodesign.com
Compact UV-sterilization chamber keeps your razor disinfected and germ free before and after use
The razor and the toothbrush are arguably the two products that are most closely intertwined with your body, which is why keeping them infection and germ-free goes a long way in ensuring you stay healthy as well as hygienic (and groomed). Rather aptly named ‘Purity’, this tiny razor-sterilizer both holds and disinfects your shaving razor before as well as after use. The USB-C-powered box holds one razor at a time (although you could try putting a toothbrush in there too), and sterilizes it for 30 seconds, allowing UV-C light to neutralize any microorganisms lurking around on the surfaces of the razor. 30 seconds later, the razor is as sterile as it can possibly get, and can be used on the skin without risking infection.
14 Quintessential '90s And '00s Toys That Gen Alpha Will Never Really Get To Appreciate
What have they done to the Doodle Bear?
yankodesign.com
This wooden stool offers a sustainable replacement for a common household product
No matter what part of the world you’re in, you’d probably come across a plastic stool that is employed for different purposes around the house. Of course, it is primarily a seat, but sometimes it’s also used as a makeshift side table for holding tools while you work around the house. Some more daring people even use it as an ad hoc ladder, though that largely depends on the build and stability of the stool. No matter the purpose, this kind of stool has become so ubiquitous that it could be one of the most common uses of plastic in the market. Of course, such a stool doesn’t need to be made from plastic, and this design translates that into wood with some additional quirks that make it stand out.
yankodesign.com
Camber envisions chairs and benches made from a single sheet of metal
Furniture is so critical and so common in our lives that few of us probably give a second thought to how they’re made. As long as they serve their purpose and look good, tables, chairs, and other pieces of furniture might as well be made from alien material for most people. Unfortunately, the materials and processes used to make these essential products have started to chip away at the health of the planet for the sake of keeping humans comfortable. Designers have started to become more aware and conscientious of this problem, and they have started to put their creativity to work in solving it. In addition to using sustainable materials right from the start, another potential answer is to reduce the amount of waste that results from the manufacturing process, like a single sheet of metal that is then cut and bent to form a sharp-looking chair.
yankodesign.com
Minimalist wall-mounted shoe rack helps store footwear while decluttering your space
If you don’t have space for a shoe rack and you cringe at the idea of just leaving your shoes in a cluttered heap inside or outside your house, Avril has you sorted. No, not the Canadian rock singer, the wall-mounted shoe-rack. Designed to uplift your space by uplifting your shoes, the Avril shoe rack by Ylisse sits on your wall, providing a nice angled shelf to dock your shoes when not worn. Unlike conventional racks with horizontal shelves, the Avril’s angled design sits closer to the wall and occupies less real estate space, making it perfect for small homes, houses with narrow entrances, and even hotel rooms. Plus, the shoes are easy to access at all times, giving Avril the upper hand over your floor-based shoe rack that requires you to hunch over to find your shoes!
yankodesign.com
This flashy electric supercar reincarnates to break tested norms of automotive design
European car brands have made big inroads in the global automotive scene but the same cannot be said for Serbian international car maker Zastava Automobiles. The company ceased vehicle production in 2008 owing to bad core management which overshadows the fair success of Zastava Yugo. The modern compact city car was a good alternative to Fiat 128 and was popular among the crowd for its cheesy design and thumping attitude back in 1977.
yankodesign.com
This charming key holder creates a calming habit so you never lose your keys again
The biggest reason why we lose important things like keys or even eyeglasses is that we don’t have a proper place for them. More often than not, we simply drop them wherever we feel like it and then forget where that convenient yet semi-random location was. Deciding on a single place to leave your keys, however, is just the first step. Developing the habit of actually placing them there and only there is perhaps even more important, and nothing develops habits better than associating with something rewarding, like a welcoming and calming sound whenever you place or remove this metal keyring from its wooden base.
yankodesign.com
Willys CJ like electric off-roader is made for quick adventures and cargo hauling tasks
If you’ve got bored of the usual SUVs, then French startup Kilow has got the perfect off-roading set of wheels if you are a couple. Meet the two-seater La Bagnole electric UTV that can also be categorized as a mini pickup truck for the appropriate tasks. The makers label it as a vehicle “stripped of the superfluous, ideal for daily journeys and designed to be fun and practical.”
Comments / 0