MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
15-28-29-37-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(fifteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 64,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
3-3-3
(three, three, three)
Pick 3 Midday
6-6-8
(six, six, eight)
Pick 4 Evening
9-4-8-3
(nine, four, eight, three)
Pick 4 Midday
8-5-1-7
(eight, five, one, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000
Show Me Cash
06-12-19-30-37
(six, twelve, nineteen, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
