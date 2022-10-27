ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 3 Day” game were:

4-4-8

(four, four, eight)

The Associated Press

High court told jurors were misled in Arizona death row case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for a man on Arizona’s death row told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that jurors in the case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure the man would never walk free was to sentence him to death. The man, John Montenegro Cruz, argued that the jury should have been informed he would be ineligible for parole if spared from death. Cruz says Arizona has been defying the Supreme Court on the issue. Cruz’s lawyer, Neal Katyal, says efforts to tell the jury that Cruz was not parole-eligible were rejected. Arizona says Cruz failed to make the precise requests he needed to under Supreme Court precedent. At least one juror has said that had she known that a “life sentence without parole” was an alternative to death, she “would have voted for that option.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine

ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee Brew Works & Yakima Chief Hops Create Beer to Honor Veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Tennessee Brew Works and Yakima Chief Hops, a 100% grower-owned global supplier of premium quality hops located in the Pacific Northeast, are partnering to honor our nation’s veterans by creating a 2022 Veterans Blend beer, Hopped & Devoted hazy pale ale. The beer will be available in draft and 16oz can 4-packs, starting 11am Friday, Nov 4. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006322/en/ Tennessee Brew Works & Yakima Chief Hops Create Beer To Honor Veterans. Hopped & Devoted hazy pale ale, ABV 5.2%, IBU 20, is a very easy drinker, with emphasis on fruity and citrus notes. It features the 2022 Veterans Blend from Yakima Chief Hops. (Photo: Business Wire)
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Biden pitchman Landrieu hawks infrastructure and hope

ELM CITY, N.C. (AP) — The man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan barreled into this North Carolina town of 1,200 with the same rumbling intensity as the passing freight trains that shake anyone sitting in a chair. It should be an easy sell. But Mitch Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor and the administration’s infrastructure coordinator, knows the diplomacy it requires. On a visit to Elm City last week, he toured the town’s quaint library decked out for Halloween. At an antique store with long johns hanging from the rafters, he tried to buy old license plates to commemorate the day, only to be told that someone else had spoken for them. It was at the restored train depot that he got down to the business of the day, fielding a question about how a small-town government without a staff could possibly get its sliver of the infrastructure pie.
ELM CITY, NC
The Associated Press

Del Webb Breaks Ground on Newest Michigan Community

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, has officially broken ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Located in charming Milford Township off I-96 at Milford Road, the community will grand open in Spring 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005295/en/ Del Webb breaks ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court lifted a temporary hold on Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for Nov. 17. But in an unsigned order, the justices noted that Graham still could raise objections to some questions. “Today, the Supreme Court confirmed that the Constitution s Speech or Debate Clause applies here. They also affirmed that Senator Graham may return to the District Court if the District Attorney tries to ask questions about his constitutionally protected activities. The Senator s legal team intends to engage with the District Attorney s office on next steps to ensure respect for this constitutional immunity.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate'

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden tore into Republican proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare on Tuesday, campaigning hard for Democrats in Florida one week before Election Day. In a final-week push, he will be flying to New Mexico on Thursday, California on Friday and Pennsylvania on Saturday. In Florida, a state famously popular among retirees, he declare that the current crop of GOP candidates “ain’t your father’s Republican party” and said that he prayed God would deliver his opponents “some enlightenment.” After those remarks in Hallandale Beach, he was headlining a fundraiser for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them. Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, admitted that she led the Khatiba Nusaybah, a battalion in which roughly 100 women and girls — some as young as 10 years old — learned how to use automatic weapons and detonate grenades and suicide belts. One of Fluke-Ekren’s daughters was among those who said she received such training. The daughter and Fluke-Ekren’s oldest son, now adults, both urged the judge to impose the maximum sentence. They said they were physically and sexually abused by their mother, and described the mistreatment in detail in letters to the court. Fluke-Ekren denied the abuse.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP's Masters

PHOENIX (AP) — The Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race Tuesday and urged his supporters to vote for Republican Blake Masters. Victor’s endorsement a week before the midterm elections could help Masters further narrow the gap with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country. The endorsement came after overtures to Victor from Masters campaign aides and after Masters persuaded Victor in a Zoom conversation to back him. Victor posted video of their 25-minute discussion on his website. “While we don’t see eye to eye on everything I feel very confident after that conversation that Blake Masters is going to do everything he possibly can to further the interests of the Live and Let Live Global Peace Movement,” Victor said in a video, referring to the organization he founded to advance his libertarian worldview.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut state representative pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, using some of the money for gambling at a casino, according to prosecutors. Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy. DiMassa’s wife and his former business partner also pleaded guilty earlier this year, while a fourth person charged in the scheme awaits trial. At the time of the theft, DiMassa was both a state representative and an aide to the West Haven City Council. Prosecutors alleged he used his city position, which had authority to approve the reimbursement of COVID-19 expenditures, to steal the funds — some of which he spent at the Mohegan Sun Casino in eastern Connecticut. DiMassa, 31, resigned from both positions after his arrest last year.
WEST HAVEN, CT
The Associated Press

Cold front to bring rain, snow, wind to dry California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska pushed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted it would bring widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings went into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada and forecasters advised against mountain travel due to expected deteriorating conditions. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the National Weather Service said. The California Highway Patrol office at Truckee, in the Sierra north of Lake Tahoe, said drivers should expect chain controls and delays due to the first significant snow of the season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit filed in state court is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit filed Monday alleges Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements on the date she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring state elections officials from certifying Armstrong as the winner of her Anchorage House race should she garner the most votes. Armstrong faces Republican Liz Vazquez in next week’s election. The case, brought by Chris Duke, Randy Eledge, Steve Strait and Kathryn Werdahl, names the state Division of Elections and its director as defendants. The plaintiffs are described as “public interest litigants.” Patty Sullivan, a spokesperson with the state Department of Law, said Tuesday morning that the department had not yet been served an official copy of the complaint and could not comment on the specific allegations.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Federal judge appoints receiver to manage Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has appointed a receiver to temporarily manage a jail near Mississippi’s capital city to improve conditions. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Monday selected Wendell M. France Sr., a public safety consultant, former correctional administrator and 27-year member of the Baltimore Police Department to remedy “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” at the Hinds County Raymond Detention Center. On July 29, Reeves placed the jail into receivership after citing poor conditions for prisoners. Reeves said that deficiencies in supervision and staffing lead to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.” Seven people died last year while detained at the jail, he said in his July ruling. Reeves also wrote that cell doors did not lock and that a lack of lighting in cells made life “miserable for the detainees who live there and prevents guards from adequately surveilling detainees.” He also said guards sometimes slept instead of monitoring the cameras in the control room.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Electronic health records firm to pay $45M for false claims

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Florida-based health records company has agreed to pay $45 million to resolve allegations that it improperly generated sales and caused users to report inaccurate information, the U.S. attorney’s office in Vermont announced Tuesday. The government alleges in the civil case that Modernizing Medicine Inc., of Boca Raton, violated the False Claims Act and the anti-kickback statute through three marketing programs that increased its business and that of a laboratory company it was working with. “Electronic health records serve a critical role in informing physician decision making, and it is therefore essential that healthcare providers select such technology free from the influence of improper financial inducements,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division, said in a news release. A lawyer for Modernizing Medicine did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

