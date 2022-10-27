ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop in Fort Smith Nov. 7

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
 5 days ago

The frontrunner in the Arkansas gubernatorial race, Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is making a stop in Fort Smith on Monday, Nov. 7, the day before the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Sanders faces Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. in the race to become the next governor, following outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The stop in Fort Smith for Sanders is part of the " Sarah For Governor: Freedom Tour " a meet and greet campaign series.

Sanders will appear at 11:30 a.m. at George's Restaurant, 2120 Grand Ave.

A guide to voter rights in Arkansas: What you need to know before you cast a ballot

Polls reportedly show Sanders leading the two challengers in the race.

Huckabee Sanders has been a part former President Trump's. She was named the deputy assistant to the president and deputy press secretary on January 19, 2017. She was appointed as press secretary.

Sanders lives in Little Rock.

Candidate Chris Jones visited Fort Smith July 30 as part of his "Walk A Mile in Your Shoes" campaign and he appeared Friday, Oct. 28 in Fort Smith at Bookish and the Fort Smith McGill Center.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop in Fort Smith Nov. 7

