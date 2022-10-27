ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

counton2.com

NCPD investigating fatal “justified shooting”

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Monday morning shooting which preliminary evidence indicates was justified. According to NCPD, an officer was patrolling the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. when he heard a gunshot. Shortly after, dispatch received a call...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

1 killed in shooting on N. Atlantic Avenue in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — At around 12:30 this morning, North Charleston officers responded to a shooting on N. Atlantic Avenue and Leland Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an adult male victim with an injury consistent with a gunshot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO and other agencies stand against trailer theft with ID event

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office, the National Insurance Crime Bureau, and partner law enforcement agencies are working together to recover stolen trailers. In 2021, Charleston County deputies took 71 reports of stolen trailers and only recovered 14. The recovery rate could increase if the trailers are...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

4 teens shot at West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) say just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley where they found four people shot. Neighbors at Orleans Garden Apartments called CPD after hearing gunfire ring out early Sunday morning. “Approximately about 3:20,” CPD Sgt. Lee Mixon said “3:24-ish, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating Saturday shooting in Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man was injured by a gunshot to the leg before a deputy was flagged down to his location, just before 2 p.m. The man, located in the area of Wichman and […]
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Victim in Hampton Inn shooting identified by Berkeley County Coroner

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a shooting at the Summerville Hampton Inn. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Britt of California. On Wednesday, Summerville PD responded to a shooting at the Hampton Inn. Britt was found at the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies 35-year-old who died on a shipping boat

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, October 26th, the Berkeley County Coroner's Office was contacted in regard to a victim that was pronounced dead at the North Charleston South Carolina Ports Terminal. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Mr. Jayson Nieto. According to authorities, Mr. Nieto was...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man accidentally shot while hunting in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State officials are investigating after a man was reportedly shot by accident while hunting in Colleton County over the weekend. The accident occurred Saturday morning when emergency officials were called to respond around 10:20 a.m., according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials. The man and other hunters met with rescue officials […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Creepy Carolina: The legend of Lavinia Fisher and the Old Charleston Jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Standing at 21 Magazine Street in Charleston is a building with storied dark history– the Old Charleston Jail. "Well, the Old City Jail was first built in 1802. The first inmates started coming in in 1803, and it actually stood as a district jail or a county jail here in Charleston for 137 years. It didn't close its doors until 1939," said Bulldog Tours tour guide manager Andrew Kuhn.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

4 injured in West Ashley apartment shooting early Sunday morning

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say four people were injured after a shooting at Orleans Garden Apartments early Sunday morning. Police said two of the victims are believed to be juveniles, however, their exact ages have not been confirmed. Officers were dispatched to the apartments at 1900...
CHARLESTON, SC

