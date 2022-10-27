Read full article on original website
Charges upgraded to murder for suspect in deadly westside Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect initially charged as an accessory to a murder that took place in the westside of Charleston one week ago is now facing murder charges, Charleston Police Department announced on Monday. Tyreece Smith, 32, was arrested on Friday and charged as an accessory in...
NCPD investigating fatal “justified shooting”
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Monday morning shooting which preliminary evidence indicates was justified. According to NCPD, an officer was patrolling the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. when he heard a gunshot. Shortly after, dispatch received a call...
CCSO and other agencies stand against trailer theft with ID event
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office, the National Insurance Crime Bureau, and partner law enforcement agencies are working together to recover stolen trailers. In 2021, Charleston County deputies took 71 reports of stolen trailers and only recovered 14. The recovery rate could increase if the trailers are...
Caught on camera: Man breaks through glass door, burglarizes Summerville store
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville business owner is picking up the pieces after an early-morning burglary at his store on the Charleston and Dorchester County line. Brandon Askins owns Cross County General Rental on Highway 78. He says an unidentified suspect broke into the business early Monday morning to steal items.
Police investigating Saturday shooting in Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man was injured by a gunshot to the leg before a deputy was flagged down to his location, just before 2 p.m. The man, located in the area of Wichman and […]
Victim in Hampton Inn shooting identified by Berkeley County Coroner
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a shooting at the Summerville Hampton Inn. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Britt of California. On Wednesday, Summerville PD responded to a shooting at the Hampton Inn. Britt was found at the...
SCHP: Two dead, child injured in Colleton County collision
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday evening collision that left two people dead and a child injured. According to SCHP, the driver of a 1999 Ford Mustang was traveling North on Hiers Corner Road near Walterboro around 6:08 p.m. The driver ran off the left side […]
Coroner identifies 35-year-old who died on a shipping boat
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, October 26th, the Berkeley County Coroner's Office was contacted in regard to a victim that was pronounced dead at the North Charleston South Carolina Ports Terminal. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Mr. Jayson Nieto. According to authorities, Mr. Nieto was...
Coroner identifies 56-year-old who died after allegedly jumping from overpass onto I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of the person who passed away in the auto/pedestrian accident on I-26 eastbound by exit 209B on Friday. Kelvin Cole, a 56-year-old male from Johns Island, was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries sustained...
Man accidentally shot while hunting in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State officials are investigating after a man was reportedly shot by accident while hunting in Colleton County over the weekend. The accident occurred Saturday morning when emergency officials were called to respond around 10:20 a.m., according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials. The man and other hunters met with rescue officials […]
Creepy Carolina: The legend of Lavinia Fisher and the Old Charleston Jail
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Standing at 21 Magazine Street in Charleston is a building with storied dark history– the Old Charleston Jail. "Well, the Old City Jail was first built in 1802. The first inmates started coming in in 1803, and it actually stood as a district jail or a county jail here in Charleston for 137 years. It didn't close its doors until 1939," said Bulldog Tours tour guide manager Andrew Kuhn.
4 injured in West Ashley apartment shooting early Sunday morning
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say four people were injured after a shooting at Orleans Garden Apartments early Sunday morning. Police said two of the victims are believed to be juveniles, however, their exact ages have not been confirmed. Officers were dispatched to the apartments at 1900...
Coroner identifies 22-year-old who died in traffic accident on College Park Road
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, the victim in the traffic accident on College Park Road was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. The victim was identified as Codrick Bass a 22-year-old of Summerville. On Saturday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision...
Superheroes all around: MPPD's SWAT team rappels from children's hospital for Halloween
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police's SWAT team kept a loved tradition alive last Friday by rappelling from the roof of the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. The special display was to bring a smile to the patients there this Halloween. "It has come to be one of...
Middle school student charged with making threats toward Georgetown County school
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A middle school student in Georgetown County was charged on Monday after making threats toward a school, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon. The student attends Waccamaw Middle School. Investigators did not clarify if the threats were made toward his own school.
