Read full article on original website
Related
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’: Fans Defend Libby After Her Sister Becky’s Horrible Comment About Deporting Andrei
Following a recent episode of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,' viewers are divided on whether Andrei is worse than Libby's notorious family, especially her sister Becky.
My best friend accused me of upstaging her at her wedding – I refused to apologize, it wasn’t my fault
A WOMAN has confessed that she wore white to her best friend’s wedding but refused to apologize when the bride got upset. The woman shared her disastrous story on the Reddit forum Am I The A*shole under the name @InfamousBake1859. InfamousBake explained that she and her husband had been...
Married at First Sight’s Mitch Reveals He Was ‘Even More Closed Off to Love’ Than He Expected: Watch Finale Video
It's decision time. After meeting at the altar on Married at First Sight and spending eight weeks as newlyweds, Mitch Silverstein and Krysten Collins are ready to reveal if they'll stay together or get divorced. In Us Weekly's exclusive clip from the MAFS season 15 finale, the San Diego couple sits down with the experts […]
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
I tried my old Hooters uniform to see my boyfriend’s reaction – including my revealing shorts
LONG after her time spent as a Hooters girl, one YouTube personality tried on her old uniform, tights and all. She wondered how her boyfriend would react to the throwback outfit, which she had been wearing on the day they met – but his nostalgia wasn't as strong as hers.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
I’m a diagnosed sociopath – what it’s like to date me, I love bomb intensely & get a lot of stalkers
A DIAGNOSED sociopath has shared her rigid rules and guidelines for dating, as well as what it's like to date her. The viral video has amassed 800k views and over 100k likes, with many praising the woman for bringing awareness to sociopathy. Kanika Batra, a model, author, former Great Britain...
Jamie Lee Curtis Is Scared After Her Transgender Daughter Receives Death Threats
Jamie Lee Curtis has some real-life horrors to draw inspiration from when starring in the Halloween movies, noting that the fear you see on her face in the films’ scary sequences is genuine and inspired by the death threats her daughter has received. Jamie has opened up about her...
I’m a Hooters girl – I had to spend $100 before even starting and there’s a strict schedule for uniforms
A FORMER Hooters girl has shared her experience working for the chain, revealing that she had to shell out $100 before she started. The $100 covered several job requirements, including her uniforms – for which she said there was a strict schedule. During a tell-all video, YouTube blogger Destiny...
Bindi Irwin slammed for 'pathetic and useless' response after fan asked her for help
Bindi Irwin has been slammed for her 'pathetic and useless' response to a farm owner who asked her for help with avian influenza. The desperate farmer, Taylor Blake, took to Twitter to reach out to Bindi for help after she suspected that her much-loved emu Emmanuel caught the virus. As...
"Married At First Sight" Has Matched 54 Couples So Far — See Which 13 Are Still Together
13 couples have lived happily ever after since the cameras stopped rolling.
Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story
A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
Teacher who divorced her husband after 'falling in love with a woman at church' on why she still has faith despite her Christian school firing her after she came out as gay
A woman who was a devout Christian for decades has spoken about being fired from her job at a religious school after falling in love with a woman she met at church. Sydneysider Steph Lentz, 31, thought her life was going exactly to plan when she married her now ex-husband at 23.
Cop Shows Up at Woman’s House For Halloween Decorations That Were ‘Too Real': WATCH
When a Halloween decoration looks too realistic, who are you gonna call? The police, apparently!. TikToker @Daniellelt93 uploaded a TikTok video of her Halloween display with the caption, "Not every day you get blue lights and sirens outside." The video racked up nearly 6 million views. Someone called the local...
Bride and Groom Forces Family to Vote Out Least Favorite Family Member to Leave Wedding
Could you imagine having your wedding and asking a family member to leave during the reception?. TikToker @odditieinthemaking asked her followers a burning question, “What did you do at your wedding that made your family members upset?” Thousands of people responded to her inquiry with somewhat crazy stories, however, one stood out and earned 7.4 million views.
Bride Continues With Her Wedding After Groom Doesn’t Show
Life is a combination of sweet and happy moments as well as disappointments. How people react and handle situations goes a long way and reflects how well they can continuously stay happy despite broken promises, trauma, losing a loved one or dealing with financial crises and failed relationships. However, how does an abandoned bride seek happiness on her wedding day?
I think my tattoos look so good but people are roasting me for why I got them
TATTOOS can represent many different things, from places you've been to meaningful quotes. However, one TikToker is being roasted for her new tattoos that have practical use. TikTok user Buggy, who runs the account That One Buggy, revealed her two new tattoos to her followers. Filming the tattoo reveal, the...
Ant Anstead Posts Photos Of 2-Year-Old Son Hudson After Trying To Ban Ex Christina Hall From Doing The Same
Huh? Earlier this year amid a still ongoing custody battle, Ant Anstead lashed out at ex-wife Christina Hall via court docs, claiming she was "exploiting" their 2-year-old son Hudson by posting photos of him on social media. So it came as quite a shock when on Thursday, October 13, the father-of-one uploaded a set of snaps featuring their adorable toddler.
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
PopCrush
30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0