KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
15-28-29-37-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(fifteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
Pick 3 Midday
3-8-1
(three, eight, one)
Daily Pick 3
1-8-0
(one, eight, zero)
2 By 2
Red Balls: 7-20, White Balls: 1-25
(Red Balls: seven, twenty; White Balls: one, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 64,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000
Comments / 0