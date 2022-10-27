ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Most of New Mexico mild and breezy ahead of storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly and clear. Tuesday will be another mild day, with high temperatures back into the 50s, 60s and 70s. Breezes will start to pick up, with low elevations seeing winds about 10 to 15 mph, and higher gusts to 25 mph in higher terrain. Clouds will push into New Mexico from west to east throughout the day, arriving at the Rio Grande Valley by early afternoon, and to the eastern state line by this evening.
KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list

Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
No Tricks for this Halloween Forecast

It’s been a lovely Halloweekend of weather across New Mexico, with today seeing a bit more cloud coverage compared to yesterday. There is too much dry air at the surface for these clouds to bring any precipitation, besides maybe an isolated shower across the Central Mountain Chain. Clouds will...
Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission

Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
The 5 Cheapest Cities in Hawaii

Hawaii owes its warm climate and beautiful scenery to its isolated location. But its isolation, coupled with the state's small area and high demand for land, earns it the highest average cost of living in the nation. Fortunately, there are still some cities in the Hawaiian islands that don't charge...
KRQE Poll: Governor’s race near dead heat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — It’s a close race for the governor’s office with less than a dozen days to go. The latest poll from KRQE News 13 shows just how close the race really is down the final stretch. Through a series of questions posed to 1,000...
Warming Temperatures into Early Next Week

Calm and quiet conditions have descended upon the Desert Southwest, with a spectacular Saturday behind us. Plenty of sunshine, and not many clouds in the sky across the state. This has allowed temperatures to warm a degree or two compared to yesterday. These slowly warming temperatures will continue through the...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Fall storm brings rain, snow, wind and cold to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is milder and quiet. Temperatures are mostly above freezing, in the 30s, 40s and 50s. However, temperatures will not be warming up much for central or northern New Mexico, thanks to a cold front moving in, so keep the warmer layer around. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, and rain and snow will hold off for most areas during the morning commute.
Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Those wanting to work as a barber, a social worker, a physical therapist, or dozens of other occupations, have to be licensed by the state. However, some New Mexicans have hit a roadblock as they try to get their licenses. “I hope that it can get resolved so I can start working,” said […]
