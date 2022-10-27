Webster CSD provides update on blackface incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Central School District provided an update Thursday on its investigation into an incident involving some students wearing blackface at a high school sporting event.

In a statement sent to Webster families, school officials said that the students involved in the alleged incident — along with their families — engaged in a discussion about the choices they made.

Officials shared that the students were ignorant of the reality that blackface can be a trigger and chose to cover their faces in black to participate in the ‘blackout’ theme of the homecoming event, where all students were encouraged to paint designs on their faces.

The district said that they will work to educate the school community about these issues and will hold listening forums in order to sustain and safe and supportive environment for their students.

You can read the full statement from the Webster Central School District below:

Dear One Webster Families,

As shared in our communication on Saturday evening, we have been investigating an incident involving some of our students at Webster Thomas’ Homecoming game against Spencerport. Recognizing the trauma these types of incidents can cause or reopen for members of our community, we moved quickly to share the information we had confirmed at the time and mobilized resources to offer support to our students and staff.

What we did not do is assign blame, conjecture at intent, or seek to excuse the content of the photo circulating on social media. All of the above would have been inappropriate, in light of the ongoing investigation. We thank all concerned members of our community for providing information that has led to what we intend to be a moment for increased awareness and education for us all. Since sharing news of this incident, and highlighting the potential for harm to members of the community, all students involved and their families have been engaged in meaningful conversations about the impacts of the choices made.

They shared that our students, ignorant of the reality that people wearing blackface can be a trigger, chose to cover the majority of their face in black to participate in a planned blackout theme for Homecoming night, where all student spectators were encouraged to paint stripes or designs on their face. Please know that we are working with our families to help students understand that harm can occur, even when there was no intent to cause harm. In addition to expressing regret for the harm that has occurred, the families involved support the district’s commitment to educating the school community about these issues, as part of our shared accountability in addressing the vestiges of America’s racial history with which we all must contend. In this regard, there is much work to be done.

Part of that work for the Webster CSD family is recognizing that moving forward, a more thoughtful process must be applied to identifying potential issues to preempt incidents such as these. We also ask all responsible adults to remember that all young people deserve the opportunity to learn and grow from mistakes. Our students are mobilizing to promote learning, growth, and healing moving forward. We invite all adults to join us.

Following the holding of space for students and staff this week, there will be a series of listening forums at the secondary schools being collaboratively planned by the District Director of Family Engagement and Inclusivity Dr. Robert Chalwell, building-based Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) teams, and student organizations. There are also parallel engagements with parents planned in partnership with the Webster Families Igniting Racial Equity (F.I.R.E.) community group. More information will be forthcoming. We invite broad participation from the Webster CSD community as we partner in sustaining a safe and supportive Webster for all students.

If you would like to be a part of the solution, or if you have concerns or questions, please contact me or our Director of Family Engagement and Inclusivity at robert_chalwell@webstercsd.org .

All my best,

Brian Neenan

Superintendent of Schools

