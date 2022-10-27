Ixon’s new riding shoes are called the “Freaky,” and that’s a pretty appropriate name for it compared to the rest of the French brand’s offerings. This riding sneaker joins the rest of the lineup and stands out in its own right, earning its rather quirky name. The overall design is reminiscent of hiking boots with some running sneaker design features in the mix. The Freaky joins the Ranker WP and the Bull WP in the lineup, as the French marque's options with a bit of water resistance.

1 DAY AGO