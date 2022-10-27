Read full article on original website
YouTuber Teaches Viewers How To Make A Working LEGO Tachometer
LEGO builders these days need to chill. Back in the day, I was under the impression that completing a 4,000-piece set was the pinnacle of brick block engineering. Whether building a Star Wars ship or the Lion Knights’ Castle, I fully believed my finished products rivaled only that of architects and spacecraft designers. Apparently, that’s chump change to today’s LEGO builders.
Just How Fast Is A 372 Horsepower Supercharged Hayabusa At A Drag Strip?
Back in August, 2022, we told you about the absolutely bonkers, 372-horsepower TTS SuperBusa built by U.K. supercharger specialist TTS Performance. Bodywork was designed by Kar Lee, and modifications were handled by TTS Performance, which is building 40 of these bikes for customers to purchase as an extremely limited-edition item.
Yoshimura Gets Nostalgic With New Exhaust System For The Z650RS
It goes without saying that the recently released Kawasaki Z650RS is one of the most dapper models in the entirety of Kawasaki's model range. Following in the footsteps of its bigger brother, the Z900RS, the Z650RS draws inspiration from Kawasaki's iconic Z1. Surely, any neo-retro offering from the big four manufacturers is sure to be a hit, and the Z650RS is no exception. As such, aftermarket support for this bike is growing rapidly.
Husqvarna Australia Is Giving Away A 2023 San Diego Supercross Trip
Do you have a special kid in your family who would absolutely love the chance to experience San Diego Supercross live and in person? If that’s you, and you live in Australia, then Husqvarna has a contest in 2022 that you may want to learn more about. If you’re...
Kawasaki Introduces The Ninja ZX-25R SE In Thailand
The banshee howl of the good old in-line four engine has become synonymous with sportbikes for several decades now. Although a good number of top-tier sportbikes now make use of V4 engines, the high-pitched scream of an inline-four will always have a special place in the hearts of sportbike enthusiasts.
Hero MotoCorp To Open Its Doors In The Philippine Market
One of India's biggest motorcycle manufacturers , Hero MotoCorp, is getting ready to begin operations in the Philippines as part of its extensive international expansion plans. Hero has teamed with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), a subsidiary of the Columbian Group of Companies and one of the most recognized and experienced automotive organizations in the Philippines, to distribute the popular bikes and scooters throughout the country.
What's It Like To Ride 1,000 Miles In Under 24 Hours?
What’s the furthest you’ve ever ridden in a single day on a motorcycle? There are so many different reasons that riders love doing what they do—and the only way to have a wrong answer is if the amount of riding you’re doing isn’t making you happy. That said, if you love to challenge yourself by riding long distances, then chances are excellent that you’ve already familiarized yourself with the Iron Butt Association’s variety of mileage-based challenges.
Here’s A Peek Inside Ducati’s Production Facility In Italy
This is where all the magic happens for Ducati, in Borgo Panigale, Bologna, Italy, and YouTube Channel, FRAME, has got their cameras out once again to give us a video tour of how Ducati makes its Superleggera V4. FRAME’s video starts out with the Ducati V4 engine, where you see...
The 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 250 Storms Into The Philippines
In the Asian market, small displacement adventure bikes are proliferating like crazy. Honda’s CB150X has proven to be a force to be reckoned with, and of course, models like the Kawasaki Versys X300 and KTM 390 Adventure have made their presence felt even in the U.S. and Europe. Indeed, bikes like these prove that you don’t really need big power and displacement to have a good time both on and off road.
Check Out Ixon’s New “Freaky” Waterproof Riding Sneakers
Ixon’s new riding shoes are called the “Freaky,” and that’s a pretty appropriate name for it compared to the rest of the French brand’s offerings. This riding sneaker joins the rest of the lineup and stands out in its own right, earning its rather quirky name. The overall design is reminiscent of hiking boots with some running sneaker design features in the mix. The Freaky joins the Ranker WP and the Bull WP in the lineup, as the French marque's options with a bit of water resistance.
Drag Race: BMW M 1000 RR Vs. BMW M5 CS Head-To-Head Battle
What happens when you pit two BMW M-class contenders against each other at the drag strip? If that’s a question that has ever kept you awake at night, don’t worry—the fine folks at Bike World and Carwow have taken it upon themselves to deliver us all some answers. Clearly, results will vary based on who’s piloting each of the vehicles—but for now, we have the usual match of an ex-racer in Bike World’s Chris Northover, and eternal Carwow presenter Mat Watson.
Rekruv Introduces The C-13.06 Mid-Season Riding Gloves
Not too hot, not too cold, and priced just right. This is what Rekurv hopes to provide motorcyclists looking to get the most bang for their buck when it comes to fall riding gear. Rekurv, a sub-brand under European gear manufacturer and distributor Louis Moto, has always been about affordable prices and subtle yet effective styling. With its newest mid-season gloves, the brand wants to make good on its promises.
Recall: Nearly 200,000 Harley Touring Models Could Have Brake Light Issue
On October 21, 2022, Harley-Davidson issued a safety recall for 199,419 different 2019 through 2022 Trike and CVO Trike and 2020 through 2022 Touring and CVO Touring motorcycles. The fault involves a software issue that determines when the rear brake lights on these bikes are illuminated. In certain cases, the...
