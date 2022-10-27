ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Free parking season returns to Myrtle Beach Nov. 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Free parking season will return to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The city's pay-to-park season runs from March 1 through Oct. 31 every year. Free parking is from No. 1 until Feb. 28 and the meters come down. However, some privately-operated parking lots...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Marion County school district getting new electric buses

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marion County School District is getting new electric school buses thanks to a grant awarded to the state from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to a news release. It’s not clear at this time how many buses the district will receive...
MARION COUNTY, SC
18-wheeler stuck, blocking traffic in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-wheeler was stuck and blocking traffic in Little River Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:15 p.m. to the area of Highway 17 at Spa Drive. Crews said no injuries were reported. Drivers were asked to avoid the area...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCIV) — Fire officials are warning anyone who bought kerosene at Tanners Money Saver in Kingstree to not use it for serious safety reasons. Both the Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department said they received information that the kerosene sold at the store is contaminated. This specifically applies to kerosene sold since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
KINGSTREE, SC
Crews investigating house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a residential structure fire in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to a home at 2:09 p.m. in the 900 block of Cox Ferry Circle. Officials said the fire was mostly contained to the garage area and...
CONWAY, SC
Halloween: Liquid latex + toilet paper = Affordable last-minute costume

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Are you scrambling to find a last-minute costume tonight for Halloween?. Consider sprucing up your face instead. Keith Von De Bur, costume designer and makeup artist, says an affordable alternative to buying masks or costumes is to use liquid latex. It works as an adhesive to attach prosthetics such as scars.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Florence County Saturday night. The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on SC 403 near Creek Road around six miles south of Timmonsville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

