3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Free parking season returns to Myrtle Beach Nov. 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Free parking season will return to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The city's pay-to-park season runs from March 1 through Oct. 31 every year. Free parking is from No. 1 until Feb. 28 and the meters come down. However, some privately-operated parking lots...
Trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, 'Tiger King' star set for 2023
FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WPDE) — The trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, is scheduled for June 12, 2023, in Virginia, according to Circuit Court for Fredrick County. Antle, who is well known for his appearances in the Netflix show "Tiger King," owns the 50-acre...
United to Read: Volunteers read 'The Gruffalo' to Horry County 1st graders
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County first graders may be telling their parents about a 'gruffalo' when they get home from school. They learned about the fictitious creature Tuesday at school during the United Way of Horry County’s event United to Read. Over 140 volunteers read the...
Marion County school district getting new electric buses
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marion County School District is getting new electric school buses thanks to a grant awarded to the state from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to a news release. It’s not clear at this time how many buses the district will receive...
Partnership Grand Strand receives $125K grant towards economy, quality of life
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Partnership Grand Strand (PGS), the new foundation launched by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) in February 2022, received a $125,000 grant from the Truist Foundation. The Truist Foundation provides grants to organizations that focus on building career pathways to economic mobility...
Horry Co. non-profit receives 4,000+ food item donations to feed kids facing hunger
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A local non-profit that provides food for kids in the area received a substantial donation Monday, helping combat the supply chain issues and shortages. Horry Georgetown Technical College has been collecting food throughout October and the thousands of items are coming at the perfect...
18-wheeler stuck, blocking traffic in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-wheeler was stuck and blocking traffic in Little River Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:15 p.m. to the area of Highway 17 at Spa Drive. Crews said no injuries were reported. Drivers were asked to avoid the area...
2nd Annual Jerk Fest celebrates and educates people on Jamaican culture
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday people enjoyed Jamaican food and music at the 2nd Annual Jerk Fest in Myrtle Beach. There was food, music, and vendors. Businesses outlined Broadway Street as people hopped from tent to tent. One of those belongs to Denise Thomas who moved to...
Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCIV) — Fire officials are warning anyone who bought kerosene at Tanners Money Saver in Kingstree to not use it for serious safety reasons. Both the Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department said they received information that the kerosene sold at the store is contaminated. This specifically applies to kerosene sold since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
Crews investigating house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a residential structure fire in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to a home at 2:09 p.m. in the 900 block of Cox Ferry Circle. Officials said the fire was mostly contained to the garage area and...
Vehicle crashes into utility pole in Little River, lanes of traffic blocked
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:46 a.m. to the area of N. Highway 57 and Bright Road. Officials added no one is being...
Kingstree High School student found with gun on campus, puts school on lockdown
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WPDE) — Kingstree High School was briefly put on lockdown Tuesday after a student was found with a gun on campus. The school district said the student was found to be in possession of a loaded gun at school and was arrested around 10:30 a.m. by Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office.
Middle school student charged with making threats toward Georgetown County school
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A middle school student in Georgetown County was charged on Monday after making threats toward a school, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon. The student attends Waccamaw Middle School. Investigators did not clarify if the threats were made toward his own school.
Tricks, treats & charity: Horry Co. haunted house brings scares, cancer research donations
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WPDE) — Tricks, treats and children were lining the streets for Halloween!. At the Farm in Carolina Forest, ghouls, goblins, monsters and mortals weren't just lining up for candy, they lined up to make their way through the over 2,000 square foot Oakbury Haunted House. Trick-or-treaters...
Deputies investigating 'series of shooting incidents' originating at Florence County club
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a series of shooting incidents in Florence County Sunday morning. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said the incidents originated at a club on First Neck Road near Johnsonville. Additional shots were fired into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half Moon...
Halloween: Liquid latex + toilet paper = Affordable last-minute costume
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Are you scrambling to find a last-minute costume tonight for Halloween?. Consider sprucing up your face instead. Keith Von De Bur, costume designer and makeup artist, says an affordable alternative to buying masks or costumes is to use liquid latex. It works as an adhesive to attach prosthetics such as scars.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Florence County Saturday night. The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on SC 403 near Creek Road around six miles south of Timmonsville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the...
'It's the best of humanity:' Fall Special Olympics held for the first time since 2019
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — It was the first time since 2019 that the South Carolina Special Olympics fall games were able to be held. Nearly 900 athletes participated in bocce, bowling, disc golf, flag football, soccer, golf and volleyball. Athletes stretched their muscles and warmed up for their big...
Therapy dogs parade through McLeod Seacoast in costumes for Halloween
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy parade strolled through McLeod Seacoast in Little River for Halloween Monday. The therapy dogs matched with their humans to help spread some cheer and smiles for the holiday. One of the volunteers said all of the dogs have their days and shifts...
