Massachusetts State

14 Mass. Dunkin’ stores settle child labor violations for $145K

The owners of 14 Dunkin’ stores in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westborough and Leominster will pay more than $145,000 to settle over 1,200 child labor law violations, the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office announced Monday. Michael and Brian Marino, president and treasurer, respectively, of The Westford Group, Inc., received...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Mass. tax refunds will be higher than expected; Estimate your return

Eligible Bay Staters can soon expect tax refunds from the Massachusetts state government that will be higher than previously anticipated. Refunds stipulated under a tax cap law known as Chapter 62F — which will collectively return nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to taxpayers — will translate into 14% of a resident’s 2021 personal income tax liability. More precisely, the refund is 14.0312%, according to an updated government webpage about Chapter 62F.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
What to know about the Mass. mattress disposal ban starting Nov. 1

Regulations set forth by MassDEP regarding the disposal of common household items, such as mattresses, clothing and shoes take effect on Tuesday, November 1. The regulations were originally decided a year ago by the department, and they ban Mass. residents from simply throwing certain items away into the trash; instead, residents now must recycle or donate such items.
Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest

A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
KINGSTON, MA
From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts

Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
BOSTON, MA
Springfield, MA
