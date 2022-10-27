Read full article on original website
N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu endorses Anthony Amore for Mass. auditor
With Election Day one week away, Republican auditor candidate. secured another high-profile gubernatorial endorsement as he faces mounting pressure tied to abuse allegations over his divorce from more than a decade ago. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu threw his support Tuesday behind Amore, who faces Democratic state Sen. Diana DiZoglio,...
Should Springfield be the new Mass. capital? Poll respondents say no
A quirky poll question Monday, wedged between serious policy issues surrounding the MBTA and the governor pardoning marijuana convictions, found more than half of Bay Staters are against moving the state capital from Eastern to Western Massachusetts. Some 52% of respondents in a new poll released Monday by the University...
Waste management departments in Western Mass. adapt to mattress recycling law
REGION — With a statewide ban on the disposal of textiles and mattresses going into effect Tuesday, municipalities across Western Massachusetts are preparing to divert incoming mattresses from the landfill to the recycler. While residents in Springfield can still arrange for a bulk pickup, municipalities across the area are...
No more free car inspection months; new Massachusetts rule begins Tues.
New state rules on vehicle inspections went into effect Tuesday in Massachusetts, ending a policy that allowed drivers late getting their car checked to still have a full year before their next inspection. In the corner of their windshield, vehicles have historically been affixed with an inspection sticker displaying the...
Hospital wait times soar with 19K unfilled positions in Mass., report says
Wait times are increasing for hundreds of patients in hospitals across Massachusetts due to an estimated 19,000 unfilled acute care positions, according to a healthcare advocacy group. The Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association found in a recent survey that hospitals are seeing “unprecedented backups” in getting patients out of severe...
14 Mass. Dunkin’ stores settle child labor violations for $145K
The owners of 14 Dunkin’ stores in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westborough and Leominster will pay more than $145,000 to settle over 1,200 child labor law violations, the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office announced Monday. Michael and Brian Marino, president and treasurer, respectively, of The Westford Group, Inc., received...
Powerball: Nine $50,000 winners in Mass. from Monday night drawing
There were nine lower-tier winners in Massachusetts from Monday night’s Powerball drawing for the $1 billion jackpot. Nine tickets sold matched four of the five numbers, along with the Powerball number, meaning each ticket won $50,000. The winning numbers from last night’s Powerball were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59...
Mass. expands eligibility for tax refund checks, direct deposits
Massachusetts state officials have expanded the eligibility parameters for Chapter 62F tax refunds, with the highly anticipated distribution of checks and direct deposits now underway for taxpayers. The Baker administration previously said Bay Staters who filed their 2021 state tax returns on or before Oct. 17 — and who had...
Mass. tax refunds will be higher than expected; Estimate your return
Eligible Bay Staters can soon expect tax refunds from the Massachusetts state government that will be higher than previously anticipated. Refunds stipulated under a tax cap law known as Chapter 62F — which will collectively return nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to taxpayers — will translate into 14% of a resident’s 2021 personal income tax liability. More precisely, the refund is 14.0312%, according to an updated government webpage about Chapter 62F.
Mass. voters should send in mail-ballots today, Secretary Galvin urges
Bay Staters intending to mail their ballots should do so Tuesday to account for potential delays with the U.S. Postal Service, Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office urged. But voters can also opt to return their mail-in ballots at ballot drop boxes, local election offices and early voting locations.
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
Johnson & Johnson to buy Mass. cardiovascular technology company in $16.6 billion deal
Johnson & Johnson will spend $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed, which is headquartered in Massachusetts, to strengthen its medical device division. The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some...
Mass. tax refunds start this week, but here’s why yours could take longer
As Massachusetts officials prepare to send nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers starting this week, the Department of Revenue late Monday afternoon clarified its staggered distribution plan for Bay Staters. Tax refunds, issued as checks in the mail or via direct deposit, will start flowing Tuesday...
What to know about the Mass. mattress disposal ban starting Nov. 1
Regulations set forth by MassDEP regarding the disposal of common household items, such as mattresses, clothing and shoes take effect on Tuesday, November 1. The regulations were originally decided a year ago by the department, and they ban Mass. residents from simply throwing certain items away into the trash; instead, residents now must recycle or donate such items.
Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest
A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
Senator proud to celebrate signing of military families legislation (Letters)
October has absolutely flown by. I can’t believe that we’re almost at the end. I feel like I say this every year, but the New England foliage was just ablaze these last couple weeks. I may be biased, but I think Western Massachusetts is one of the most beautiful areas of our country, especially during this time of year.
Mass. colleges commit to diversity as Supreme Court may curtail it
After five hours of deliberation on Monday, experts predicted that the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority seemed ready to rule that race-conscious admission practices were unlawful in regard to the two affirmative action cases from Harvard University and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. A nationwide ban on...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 30, 2022 edition
Popowich Family Investments LLC, to Popco Real Estate LLC, 66 Ramah Circle South, $450,000. Christopher R. Mader to David North, 88 Doane Ave., $283,000.
MIAA Field Hockey State Tournament: Brackets released for Divisions I through IV
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its field hockey statewide tournament brackets Tuesday, with a total of 12 Western Massachusetts teams making the postseason.
From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts
Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
