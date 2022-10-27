VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
03-19-20-24-29
(three, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $473,000
Cash4Life
06-21-32-55-59, Cash Ball: 1
(six, twenty-one, thirty-two, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 64,000,000
Pick 3 Day
9-2-0, FB: 4
(nine, two, zero; FB: four)
Pick 3 Night
4-1-8, FB: 9
(four, one, eight; FB: nine)
Pick 4 Day
1-1-7-4, FB: 1
(one, one, seven, four; FB: one)
Pick 4 Night
0-4-0-0, FB: 1
(zero, four, zero, zero; FB: one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000
