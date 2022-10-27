VA Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced a new commission tasked with making recommendations on changing how the boards guiding the University of North Carolina system and its 17 member schools are chosen, bidding to broaden their membership by political leanings, race and gender. The Democratic governor essentially blamed the Republican-controlled legislature for contributing to problems within the governing structure of one of the country’s leading public university systems — with roughly 250,000 students and UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University as its flagship campuses. “The UNC system is the envy of the nation for what we have built here,” Cooper said in an Executive Mansion news conference. “But there are signs of trouble that come when all of the appointed leaders are chosen by too few ... we have an appointed university leadership that doesn’t come close to reflecting our diversity.” As a reminder of partisanship he blames for the system’s stumbling, Cooper stood beside commission co-chairs Tom Ross and Margaret Spellings, two recent UNC system presidents from opposing political parties. Both got pushed out in different ways by previous editions of the UNC Board of Governors that were controlled by GOP-approved members.

15 MINUTES AGO