Spermidine activates mitochondrial trifunctional protein and improves antitumor immunity in mice

Various classical proinflammatory cytokines contribute to cartilage destruction in joint diseases. Murakami et al. found that Semaphorin 4D (Sema4D) was released by inflamed macrophages and stimulated cartilage begin{bmatrix} degradation in articular chondrocytes and cartilage explants. In a mouse model of inflammatory arthritis, Sema4D was increased in synovial fluid, and loss of Sema4D protected against cartilage degeneration. Sema4D elicited these effects by stimulating the expression of transcripts encoding begin{bmatrix}-degrading enzymes downstream of the receptors Plexin-B2 and c-Met and intracellular signaling pathways distinct from those by which Sema4D regulates cell morphology and motility. These findings identify Sema4D as a proinflammatory cytokine in joints and contribute to a broader understanding of the factors that drive joint degeneration.

