Spermidine activates mitochondrial trifunctional protein and improves antitumor immunity in mice

Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
Medical News Today
Stem cell injections for back pain: Do they work?
Stem cell injections are minimally invasive and may offer long-term pain management for back pain. within the human body. They provide structure, take in nutrients from food, and convert those nutrients into energy. They also contain the body’s genetic material and can copy themselves. However, stem cells refer to...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
technologynetworks.com
Study Suggests Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Can Be Repurposed for Diabetes
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
15 Minutes of Exercise a Week Is Linked to a Longer Life
New research links just 15 minutes of physical activity per week to a lower risk of dying early compared to not exercising at all.
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
science.org
Semaphorin 4D induces articular cartilage destruction and inflammation in joints by transcriptionally reprogramming chondrocytes
Various classical proinflammatory cytokines contribute to cartilage destruction in joint diseases. Murakami et al. found that Semaphorin 4D (Sema4D) was released by inflamed macrophages and stimulated cartilage begin{bmatrix} degradation in articular chondrocytes and cartilage explants. In a mouse model of inflammatory arthritis, Sema4D was increased in synovial fluid, and loss of Sema4D protected against cartilage degeneration. Sema4D elicited these effects by stimulating the expression of transcripts encoding begin{bmatrix}-degrading enzymes downstream of the receptors Plexin-B2 and c-Met and intracellular signaling pathways distinct from those by which Sema4D regulates cell morphology and motility. These findings identify Sema4D as a proinflammatory cytokine in joints and contribute to a broader understanding of the factors that drive joint degeneration.
neurology.org
Effect of Estimated Blood Volume and Body Mass Index on GFAP and NfL Levels in the Serum and CSF of Patients With Multiple Sclerosis
Background and Objectives To increase the validity of biomarker measures in multiple sclerosis (MS), factors affecting their concentration need to be identified. Here, we test whether the volume of distribution approximated by the patients' estimated blood volume (BV) and body mass index (BMI) affect the serum concentrations of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP). As a control, we also determine the relationship between BV/BMI and GFAP concentrations in CSF. To confirm earlier findings, we test the same hypotheses for neurofilament light chain (NfL).
MedicalXpress
Reprogramming of immune cells shown to fight off melanoma
A new way of reprogramming our immune cells to shrink or kill off cancer cells has been shown to work in the otherwise hard to treat and devastating skin cancer, melanoma. The University of Bristol-led discovery, published in Advanced Science today, demonstrates a new way to clear early stage pre-cancerous and even late-stage tumor cells.
9 foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation in your body
Avoiding inflammatory foods can help reduce your risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
labroots.com
Mediterranean Diet Improves Immunotherapy Response in Advanced Melanoma Patients
The Mediterranean diet has been popularized in recent years for its wide-ranging health benefits. Among the many health benefits of the diet include a significant reduction in the risk of cardiovascular diseases (such as the lowering of cholesterol and the prevention of heart disease), the management of blood glucose levels, and the management of a healthy weight, all of which can contribute to a person’s increased longevity.
physiciansweekly.com
Cardiovascular Events and Lipopolysaccharide-binding Protein Levels in Hemodialysis Patients
Cardiovascular risk are higher in those with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). One of the key factors of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is chronic inflammation. It has been suggested that lipopolysaccharide connects systemic inflammation to CVD. For a study, researchers examined the relationship between cardiovascular events in ESKD and lipopolysaccharide-binding protein (LBP), a surrogate marker of lipopolysaccharide, and the ensuing inflammation.
physiciansweekly.com
In Hematopoietic Stem Cells, Physioxia Induces Tet2 Downregulation
When exposed to ambient air as compared to physioxia, hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) exhibit decreased recovery and self-renewal with a concurrent increase in differentiation. Although the mechanism(s) behind the differential is not well understood, they may help stem cell transplantation. HSC self-renewal genes were found to be upregulated whereas genes...
Woonsocket Call
Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.
News-Medical.net
Researchers fabricate cerebral cortical tissues in 3D and functionally integrate them into a brain lesion in mice
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers fabricated cerebral cortical tissues in three dimensions (3D) and functionally integrated them into a brain lesion in mice. Background. Tissue engineering of cellularly-diverse human tissues with desired cell functions and architectures is challenging. The architecture of cerebral cortical tissues...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reverse Premature Aging
A new, promising target for treating premature aging. Werner Syndrome and Hutchinson Gilford Progeria Syndrome are two examples of the rare genetic disorders known as progeroid syndromes that cause signs of premature aging in children and young adults. Patients with progeroid syndromes have pathologies and symptoms that are often linked to aging, including osteoporosis, cataracts, heart disease, and type II diabetes.
ajmc.com
Case Report Describes Thrombocytopenia Secondary to Iron-Deficiency Anemia
A recently published report describes the diagnosis and treatment of a case of iron-deficiency anemia–associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent nosebleeds. While iron-deficiency anemia (IDA) is the most common type of anemia globally, it is only rarely associated with thrombocytopenia. A report published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health describes a case of IDA-associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent epistaxis.
Comments / 0